Wayne scores run rule victory at Northmont

CLAYTON — Wayne scored six runs in the top of the 6th inning Tuesday to post an 11-1 run rule victory over Northmont in six innings.

The Warriors tagged Northmont pitching for 13 hits and the Thunderbolts didn’t help their own cause by committing four errors to run their season total to 76.

Wayne took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the 1st inning. Michael Barnes drew a leadoff walk, stole second and scored on a two out single by Riley Duchesne.

Northmont tied the game in the bottom of the second. Andrew White singled to right field and scored on a double to deep center by Brady Hobert. After that Wayne ran away with the game.

The Warriors added two runs in the top of the third and fourth innings. Kaleb Stines reached on an error in the third inning, advanced to second on a ground out and scored on a single by Duchesne. Julian Stiner singled to advance Duchesne to third and Duchesne then scored on a single by Ryan Smith.

In the fourth inning Jordan Long singled to right, stole second, advanced to third on a ground out and scored on an error. Kaleb Stines singled and scored all the way from first on error to boost Wayne’s lead to 5-1.

The Warriors put the game away in the 6th inning on a single by Garrett Valentine, walks by Matt Sexton and Mason Wonderly, and singles by Long, Michael Barnes, Stines and Ben Bochenek.

Wayne was sure-handed in the field and didn’t commit a single error. Bochenek had the most fielding chances at first base with six. Wayne stole four bases with Barnes leading the team with two.

“We are playing better ball. Anytime Stines and (Caleb) Mervar are on the mound we are more competitive and our team plays better behind them because we know they are going to throw strikes,” said Wayne coach Joe Yount. “Other than that, I stick with what I said in the preseason comments… we have two competent pitchers and after that, not a whole lot, so we better play error-free ball and play the game right. We’ll take it, but we are no world beaters by any stretch of the imagination.”

Stines got the win on the mound. He surrendered one run on three hits over six innings, striking out four and walking one. Jason Kohr took the loss for Northmont. He allowed nine hits and six runs over five innings, striking out three and walking one.

With the victory Wayne improves to 8-13 overall and 4-8 in conference play while Northmont falls to 6-17 and 2-9 in the GWOC.

“I don’t know what to say other than we made a lot of self-inflicted mistakes and I just thought overall our energy level was extremely low, which I don’t really understand coming off a win last night (3-2 over Fairmont),” said Northmont coach Ross Kincaid. “Our guys, knowing this is their last league game and one of their last games at home… I don’t understand the low energy level. I’m at a loss. Wayne definitely deserved to beat us the way they did because their kids showed heart, came out and played hard and we didn’t do those things.”

WAY 1 0 2 2 0 6 – 11 13 0

NMT 0 1 0 0 0 0 – 01 03 4

Joe Yount https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2019/05/web1_JoeYount.jpg Joe Yount Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest Wayne’s Michael Barnes slides in safe at home in the top of the sixth inning on a single by Kaleb Stines. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2019/05/web1_MichaelBarnes.jpg Wayne’s Michael Barnes slides in safe at home in the top of the sixth inning on a single by Kaleb Stines. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest