UPDATE: Padilla advances to title match

COLUMBUS — Wayne heavyweight Jacob Padilla ran his record to 41-0 overall Friday night by winning the championship semifinal match by a fall in 3:04 against junior Max Millin (37-9) of Massillon Perry.

Padilla will face senior Jack Roesch (38-4) of Avon in the championship match Saturday evening. The Division I championship matches are scheduled to begin at 5:45 p.m.

The state’s top ranked heavyweight, Padilla has won each of his matches at the state tournament taking place in Columbus at the Jerome Schottenstein Center.

Padilla, a junior, opened the tournament against senior Tyler Jones (17-6) of North Olmsted to win by a fall in 1:18. Padilla advanced to score a 7-2 decision over junior Yousef Awad (30-5) of Lakewood.

He then defeated Millin in the championship semifinals Friday to advance to the title match.

Teammate Jaden Hardrick, also a junior, did not fare as well in the 160 pound weight class. Hardrick (26-7) lost his first match by major decision 9-1 to senior Drew Newton (40-8) of Perrysburg.

In the consolation bracket Hardrick scored a 2-1 decision over Anthony Rizzo of Brecksville-Broadview Heights. Hardrick then lost a 9-3 decision to Aaron Morton of Westerville South to end his state tournament run.

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

