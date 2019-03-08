UPDATE: Padilla advances to title match

COLUMBUS — Wayne heavyweight Jacob Padilla ran his record to 41-0 overall Friday night by winning the championship semifinal match by a fall in 3:04 against junior Max Millin (37-9) of Massillon Perry.
Padilla will face senior Jack Roesch (38-4) of Avon in the championship match Saturday evening. The Division I championship matches are scheduled to begin at 5:45 p.m.
The state’s top ranked heavyweight, Padilla has won each of his matches at the state tournament taking place in Columbus at the Jerome Schottenstein Center.
Padilla, a junior, opened the tournament against senior Tyler Jones (17-6) of North Olmsted to win by a fall in 1:18. Padilla advanced to score a 7-2 decision over junior Yousef Awad (30-5) of Lakewood.
He then defeated Millin in the championship semifinals Friday to advance to the title match.
Teammate Jaden Hardrick, also a junior, did not fare as well in the 160 pound weight class. Hardrick (26-7) lost his first match by major decision 9-1 to senior Drew Newton (40-8) of Perrysburg.
In the consolation bracket Hardrick scored a 2-1 decision over Anthony Rizzo of Brecksville-Broadview Heights. Hardrick then lost a 9-3 decision to Aaron Morton of Westerville South to end his state tournament run.
