Padilla and Hardrick qualify for state

KETTERING — The competition at the district wrestling tournament at Kettering’s Trent Arena was intense Friday and Saturday as athletes from the Southwest District fought hard to earn the right to advance to the state tournament.

Only the top four placers in each weight class would advance to state.

Wayne juniors, heavyweight Jacob Padilla remained undefeated to take first place while Jaden Hardrick ended up placing second in the 160 pound weight class.

Padilla opened the district tournament with a quick pin (0:41) against Justin Knipper of Beavercreek. That put him up against Rowan Tolbert of Elder. Tolbert won his first match by a fall in 5:59 over Derek Rymer of Western Brown. Padilla pinned Tolbert in 1:27.

The Wayne junior won his next match by default over Robert Brown of LaSalle. Brown had won his first two matches by a fall, the first in 35 seconds over Daniel Larkins of Harrison and in 5:28 against Seth Frantz of Northmont.

That put Padilla into the championship match against Kevin Stone of Anderson (39-2). Stone won his first match at district by a fall in 51 seconds against Andrew Thompson of Winton Woods. Stone then scored a 5-3 decision over Peyton Bartley of Xenia and a 5-2 decision over Ace Ehrenschwender of Colerain.

In the title match Padilla scored a 4-0 decision over Stone to take first place.

Padilla enters the state tournament as the No. 1 seed. In his first round match at state Padilla will face senior Tyler Jones of North Olmsted (17-6).

Hardrick began his journey to state by winning by a fall in 5:48 over Dilyn Boyle of Hamilton (23-18) in his first match at district.

That put Hardrick up against Ryan Draughn of Sycamore (32-14) who won by a fall in 3:46 vs. Breydan Theis of Lakota East in his first round match. Hardrick scored a 14-5 major decision over Draughn to put him into the semifinal match against Chase Stein of LaSalle who scored a 5-4 decision over Will Coffield of Springboro in the first round match and a 7-6 decision over Alec Hall of Tecumseh.

Hardrick scored a second straight 14-5 major decision in the semifinal vs. Stein to advance to the championship match where he would face Brett McIntosh (44-2) of Harrison.

McIntosh won his first district match by a fall in 1:22 over Dan Blosser of Sidney. He then scored an 18-3 technical fall over Patrick Barrett of Elder and an 8-3 decision over Sean Mondello (34-4) of Talawanda.

In the title match McIntosh scored a 6-1 over Hardrick.

Hardrick (26-7) will face senior Drew Newton of Perrysburg (40-8) in his first match at state (mat 10).

Wayne heavyweight Jacob Padilla pinned Justin Knipper of Beavercreek in 41 seconds during the first round at district. Padilla went on to win all of his matches to remain undefeated to advance to state as the No. 1 seed. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest Jaden Hardrick won by a fall in 5:48 over Dilyn Boyle of Hamilton (23-18) in his first match at district. Hardrick placed 2nd overall in the 160 pound weight class. He will face Drew Newton of Perrysburg (40-8) in his first match at state. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest

Wayne wrestlers finish first and second to earn state berths

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

