Wayne Color Guard honors Veterans

The Wayne High School Air Force Junior ROTC color guard presented the colors at the Veterans’ Day Ceremony at Dayton Memorial Park on Monday, November 12. The ceremony featured a roll call of Veteran interments in the past year and a 21 gun salute by the Arkenberg-States VFW Post 6861.

