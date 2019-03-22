Wayne softball team has good chemistry

HUBER HEIGHTS — This year’s Wayne softball team might not have as much depth talent wise, but the players have much better chemistry. Coach Joe Viers is happy to have a group of players that get along and work together instead of tons of talent among players that don’t care for each other.

The team will have five returning varsity players to anchor the lineup. Junior Kali Brickman will handle the majority of the pitching duties and will also play first base as needed. Senior Mackenzie Gross will be the catcher and see some action at third base. Senior Angel Brown will handle the duties at shortstop. Junior Ashley Conti will play outfield and second base. Senior Rachelle Bondurant returns to patrol the outfield.

“Brickman will handle most of the pitching, but sophomore Allie Dodge might see some time on the mound,” Viers said. “With Mackenzie behind the plate our battery is pretty good with a junior pitcher and a senior catcher. Softball is a lot about pitching. We are just trying to work girls in around them to fill holes. We will see how it goes.”

Senior Carson Gibson-Lockwood will play second base and outfield. Senior Katlyn Miller will play first base and outfield. Sophomore Kyli Gainer will play outfield and shortstop. Senior Kelsey Sherlock will play outfield. Senior Kaylin Carter will also play outfield along with senior Kalee Coile. Freshman Alexis Larson will play first and third base.

“The girls have been working hard,” Viers said. “We might be not as talented as last year, but I think we’ve got a lot better chemistry.”

He said most of the fielding positions have been nailed down with the exception of left field and second base, which are still up for grabs. Gibson-Lockwood will probably start the Lady Warriors first game at second base.

“Our lone freshman, Alexis Larson, is going to fill in at first base,” Viers added. “She hit a home run in our scrimmage the other day. Runs are going to be at a premium this year. We don’t have a lot of players with varsity experience, but hopefully we can play some small ball and put some runs on the board. With Brickman pitching I think we will be able to shut a lot of teams down.”

Junior Kali Brickman will handle most of the pitching duties for Wayne. Senior Mackenzie Gross moves from third base to play catcher this season. Sophomore Kyli Gainer will play outfield and shortstop. Senior Rachelle Bondurant returns to patrol the outfield.

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Wayne softball 2019 schedule March 23 at Greenville noon March 23 at West Liberty Salem 2 p.m. March 25 at Stebbins 5 p.m. March 27 Butler 5 p.m. March 30 Miami East 11 a.m. March 30 Miami East 1 p.m. April 1 Centerville 5 p.m. April 2 at Centerville 5 p.m. April 6 at Fairborn 11 a.m. April 6 at Fairborn 1 p.m. April 8 Lebanon 5 p.m. April 10 at Mikamisburg 5 p.m. April 12 Springboro 5 p.m. April 13 Piqua 11 a.m. April 13 Piqua 1 p.m. April 15 at Beavercreek 5 p.m. April 16 Beavercreek 5 p.m. April 19 at Maysville (Akron) 6:30 p.m. April 19 at Revere (Akron) 8:30 p.m. April 20 at Poland Sem. (Akron) 10 a.m. April 22 Fairmont 5 p.m. April 23 at Fairmont 5 p.m. April 27 at Brookville 10 a.m. April 27 at Troy noon April 29 at Springfield 5 p.m. April 30 Springfield 5 p.m. May 3 at Northmont 5 p.m.

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

