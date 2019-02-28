Wayne defeats ‘Creek to advance in tourney

CENTERVILLE — The Wayne Warriors overcame an early deficit and held on late to defeat the Beavercreek Beavers 53-49 in a second-round tournament game at Centerville High School Wednesday night.

Beavercreek came out in the first quarter and rode a sense of urgency and a lot of confidence to an 11-4 lead early. The Beavers challenged the ball on defense and worked the ball around on offense, getting good looks, while Wayne took a while to get any consistency on both sides of the court.

“We’re trying to play our very best every single game,” said Wayne coach Nathan Martindale. “We know in the tournament, every team is going to be ready to play and be a really good opponent.”

Wayne fought its way back into the game and was able to close out the half tied at 19-19.

The Wayne was able to match Beavercreek’s intensity in the third quarter and it executed its halftime adjustments to extend an 8-point lead by the end of the quarter. Wayne’s Malcolm Curry’s 3-pointer at the buzzer capped the 19-11 run to close out the third quarter up 38-30.

Wayne extended its lead to 11-points, but the Beavers would not go away. Beavercreek clawed its way back, but a pair of Cam Fancher 3-pointers late the fourth quarter kept the Beavers at bay and allowed the Warriors to finish strong and advance.

“It’s all about moving on,” Martindale said. “I give Beavercreek all the credit. Those guys are always prepared. They played extremely hard. They had an 11-point lead. We let it get away from us. Our kids found a way. You gotta find a way to win. Find a way to advance. Hopefully, we play better basketball on Saturday.”

Wayne will travel back to Centerville High School to take on Fairmont, Saturday evening at 7 pm. Fairmont defeated Vandalia Butler 64-53 in the game following the Wayne game.

BEA 8 19 30 49 – 49

WAY 4 19 38 53 – 53

Beavercreek: Jim Hymes 4, Yousef Saleh 5, Brayden Walther 3, Chris Herbort 16, Brandon Zink 5, Brentin Seman 16. Totals: 20-5-49.

Wayne: Rashad McKee 8, Cam Fancher 11, Brian Hill 2, Tallice Landers 7, Malcolm Curry 5, Ronnie Hampton 20. Totals: 17-13-53.

Three-point goals: Beavercreek 5 (Herbort 2, Saleh, Walther, Zink); Wayne 6 (Fancher 2, McKee, Hill, Curry, Hampton).

Records: Beavercreek 8-16, Wayne 14-9.

Cam Fancher drives past Beavercreek defender Brayden Walther. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2019/02/web1_CamFancher-1.jpg Cam Fancher drives past Beavercreek defender Brayden Walther. Photo by Robert Williamson II Rashad McKee puts up a shot inside the paint over Chris Herbort. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2019/02/web1_RashadMcKee-2.jpg Rashad McKee puts up a shot inside the paint over Chris Herbort. Photo by Robert Williamson II Brian Hill lays one in off the glass vs. Beavercreek. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2019/02/web1_BrianHill.jpg Brian Hill lays one in off the glass vs. Beavercreek. Photo by Robert Williamson II Ronnie Hampton splits Beavercreek defenders James Hymes (right) and Yousef Saleh. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2019/02/web1_RonnieHampton-2.jpg Ronnie Hampton splits Beavercreek defenders James Hymes (right) and Yousef Saleh. Photo by Robert Williamson II