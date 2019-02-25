Wayne’s fast start overwhelms Tecumseh

VANDALIA — Wayne put up a nearly impenetrable defense Monday and came up with three steals early to jump out to a 13-4 lead over Tecumseh in the girls Division I Dayton 3 sectional final at Butler High School.

Olivia Trice buried a 3-pointer to open the scoring and Destiney Bohanon, who scored 11 first quarter points, followed with another trey. Bohanon followed that with a steal and a layup to give the Lady Warriors a quick 8-0 lead. After Nyla Hampton added a free throw Bohanon scored inside again. Trice came up with Wayne’s third steal and dished the ball to Bohanon for another layup to put Wayne up 13-4. Bohanon scored again and Aubryanna Hall snared a rebound to score a put-back to boost the lead to 17-4 and Tecumseh never recovered.

Wayne went on to post a 66-35 victory to advance to district. The Lady Warriors will face Walnut Hills on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Cincinnati Princeton.

“Destiny is a tone setter,” said Wayne coach Travis Trice. “On our team we have four different areas of who you are. It’s either you’re an undertaker, a caretaker, a play maker or a game changer and you’re not always going to be in just one category, but Bohanon spends a lot of her time in the high end category of game changer. It’s not just about the way you play, it’s about how you handle and carry your business and she is always business-like. She was special in the first quarter and the first half. Bree (Aubryanna Hall) didn’t score much in the first half but she did an awful lot of other really good things. She had a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds and she was special in the second half, so I loved what she was doing.”

Wayne went on to hold a 36-15 advantage at halftime. Hall, who scored 12 points in the first quarter against Xenia in the sectional opener vs. Xenia and 18 first quarter points over West Carrollton, came to life in the third quarter against Tecumseh to score 11 and added five more in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile Olivia Trice throttled Tecumseh’s leading scorer Corinne Thomas to hold her scoreless for the entire game. Thomas averaged 22 points per game this season.

“Olivia, I thought, did an incredible job on Corinne,” Trice added. “She was there on the catch but it was a team effort defensively. We did a great job of showing. We didn’t give any free looks or open looks and I just thought our defense tonight was special and that’s what carried us.”

With the victory Wayne extended its win streak to 11 games to run its record to 17-4 overall. Tecumseh ends its season at 17-8.

Walnut Hills will be a formidable opponent. The Eagles are 24-1 overall and are riding a 15 game win streak. Both Wayne and Walnut Hills have defeated their opponents by an average of 30 points per game. It should be a great matchup.

TEC 04 15 24 35 – 35

WAY 17 36 51 66 – 66

Tecumseh: Mackenzie Pauley 1-2-5, Macy Berner 5-0-10, Terah Harness 1-3-4, Presley Griffitts 7-2-16. Totals: 14-6-35.

Wayne: Nyla Hampton 1-3-5, Kyra Willis 1-0-2, Destiny Bohanon 6-1-16, Olivia Trice 4-2-12, Aubryanna Hall 7-5-20, Jaida Wolfork 2-2-7, Lovie Malone 2-0-4. Totals: 23-13-66.

3-point goals: Tecumseh 1 (Pauley); Wayne 5 (Trice 2, Bohanon, Wolfork, Malone).

Records: Tecumseh 17-8, Wayne 17-4.

