Lady Warriors stampede past West Carrollton

VANDALIA — For the second straight game Wayne sophomore Aubryanna Hall dominated play during the first quarter of the girls Division I sectional at Butler High School.

Hall scored 12 first quarter points Saturday in the sectional opener against Xenia and scored 24 during the 96-17 victory. Tuesday night against West Carrollton she erupted for 18 first quarter points and finished the game with 29. Hall scored the first basket of the game and then scored off a steal by Nyla Hampton. She then buried a 3-point basket to put Wayne up 10-0.

Wayne went on a 19-0 run to open the game. The Lady Warriors defense harassed West Carrollton so badly it took until 6:10 of the opening quarter before the Lady Pirates managed to get the ball past midcourt. Tarynn Dewberry sank a pair of free throws at the 4:22 mark to give West Carrollton its first points of the night.

After that Destiny Bohanon came up with back-to-back steals to score boosting Wayne’s lead to 24-2. Wayne led 33-2 by quarter’s end and 52-11 by halftime en route to a 75-18 victory.

Wayne coach Travis Trice substituted players earlier in this game than he did against Xenia. During the second half his bench players weren’t as effective as hoped. When asked if he felt his team’s performance was a repeat of the Xenia game, Trice felt this outing was less impressive.

“To be honest, I don’t think it was on our end,” Trice said. “I felt like we were in a zone. I thought we played extremely well, played hard and played fast and we shared the ball the right way. We did a good job of sharing the ball today, but I don’t think mentally we were in the game. We were a little bit slower, a little sloppier and I told the girls that. I would give than an ‘A’ for effort for the way they played against Xenia and today I would give them a ‘C’ or ‘C-plus.’ That’s no knock of West Carrollton or anything else. I was only grading what I was seeing on our girls’ faces… their expressions, how they are handling each other and how they are focused in on the game. I thought we were off tonight.”

With the defense holding West Carrollton to a pair of free throws junior point guard Nyla Hampton scored a pair of treys in the third quarter along with two other baskets to help extend the Lady Warriors’ lead to 73-13 entering the fourth quarter. Wayne pulled back in the final eight minutes with Kyra Willis knocking down a pair of free throws for the Lady Warriors final points of the night.

Senior Kyisa Champaco led West Carrollton with 15 points and was only one of three players to score for the Lady Pirates.

Wayne advances to face Tecumseh in the sectional final on Monday at 7 p.m. at Butler High School.

WAY 33 52 73 75 – 75

WSC 02 11 13 18 – 18

Wayne: Nyla Hampton 5-0-12, Kyra Willis 2-7-11, Cydne Campbell 1-0-3, Destiny Bohanon 6-1-14, Aubryanna Hall 13-1-29, Jaida Wolfork 2-0-4, Lovie Malone 1-0-2. Totals: 30-9-75.

West Carrollton: Kyisa Champaco 3-8-15, Camecia Robinson 0-1-1, Taryn Dewberry 0-2-2. Totals: 3-11-18.

3-point goals: Wayne 6 (Hampton 2, Hall 2, Campbell, Bohanon); West Carrollton 1 (Champaco).

Records: Wayne 16-4, West Carrollton 7-16.

Sophomore Aubryanna Hall scored 18 first quarter points and 29 overall to help lead Wayne to a 75-18 victory over West Carrollton. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2019/02/web1_AubryannaHall_2.jpg Sophomore Aubryanna Hall scored 18 first quarter points and 29 overall to help lead Wayne to a 75-18 victory over West Carrollton. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest Destiny Bohanon drives the baseline past West Carrollton defender Riley White. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2019/02/web1_DestinyBohanon-1.jpg Destiny Bohanon drives the baseline past West Carrollton defender Riley White. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest Nyla Hampton scores inside during the second half. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2019/02/web1_NylaHampton.jpg Nyla Hampton scores inside during the second half. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest

Sophomore standout Aubryanna Hall scores 29 during rout of Lady Pirates

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind