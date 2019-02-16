Lady Warriors rout Xenia in sectional opener

VANDALIA — Xenia had the unfortunate circumstance of facing Wayne in the first round of the girls Division I sectional Saturday at Butler High School.

The Lady Buccaneers won only a single game during the regular season while Wayne entered the game winners of its last eight games and 14-4 overall. You can guess what the outcome was. Wayne dominated the game to walk away with a 96-17 victory.

The Lady Warriors advance to face West Carrollton (7-15) on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Butler.

Wayne opened the game scoring early and often going on a 20-0 run to take a 34-4 lead by the end of the first quarter. Sophomore standout Aubryanna Hall scored 12 of her game-high 24 points in the opening quarter while Olivia Trice had seven, including a 3-pointer; Destiny Bohanon had six, Lovie Malone four and Kyra Willis two as Wayne put the game away by the end of the opening period.

Some might be critical of the final score, but Wayne missed out playing four regular season games – three due to weather issues and one when an opponent failed to show up without even calling to say they wouldn’t be there. That left Wayne with a big gap in its schedule and left the players hungry for action. Given the chance to hit the hardwood the Lady Warriors came out on fire and focused.

Wayne might have to face conference opponents Lebanon or Miamisburg or possibly non-conference opponent Tecumseh in the sectional final depending on how the bracket pans out. Wayne coach Travis Trice feels any of the three would be a test for his team.

“Tecumseh, Lebanon or Miamisburg are all very good teams, but I like our chances,” Trice said. “We are taking it one game at a time. Our focus right now is on being in the best shape we can be in physically and then focusing on improving ourselves mentally in every single game. Today I thought was a mental win for us. Not the score, not how much we won by. I thought it was a mental win. I thought our girls prepared hard before the game and I thought they stayed focused throughout the game. We had four turnovers the entire game when it was an opportunity to get sloppy and I think that it showed mentally that we are in a good place.”

Seniors Destiny Bohanon finished with 20 points and Olivia Trice 14 while junior Nyla Hampton had 10 even though all three distributed the ball to open teammates throughout the contest. Ten of 14 players on the Wayne roster contributed to the victory.

“I had a good talk with Xenia’s coach,” Trice added. “I think he is a good guy and I think the right guy probably for the job over there. He’s got the right mindset and he is playing some younger kids. He said it is going to take him some time to build the program and I think that is the right approach to have.”

XEN 04 08 12 17 – 17

WAY 34 67 88 96 – 96

Xenia: Haley McManus 1-0-2, Kamea Baker 2-2-6, Reaghan Wakefield 0-2-2, Makyna Carr 1-0-2, Brynna Mardis 1-0-3, Kelli Hatfield 1-0-2. Totals: 6-4-17.

Wayne: Nyla Hampton 5-0-10, Saharra Murphy 0-1-1, Kyra Willis 2-2-6, Teyarra Johnson 1-0-3, Cydne Campbell 1-0-3, Destiny Bohanon 9-1-20, Olivia Trice 6-0-14, Aubryanna Hall 11-1-24, Jaida Wolfork 3-0-8, Lovie Malone 3-1-7. Totals: 41-6-96.

3-point goals: Xenia 1 (Mardis); Wayne 8 (Trice 2, Wolfork 2, Johnson, Campbell, Hall).

Records: Xenia 1-22, Wayne 15-4.

Olivia Trice scores from 3-point range early in the game vs. Xenia. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2019/02/web1_OliviaTrice.jpg Olivia Trice scores from 3-point range early in the game vs. Xenia. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest Aubryanna Hall scores a jump shot inside the paint. The sophomore standout led Wayne with 24 points. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2019/02/web1_AubryannaHall.jpg Aubryanna Hall scores a jump shot inside the paint. The sophomore standout led Wayne with 24 points. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest Lovie Malone (left) and Nyle Hampton trap Xenia forward Reaghan Wakefield in the backcourt. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2019/02/web1_Malone_Hampton.jpg Lovie Malone (left) and Nyle Hampton trap Xenia forward Reaghan Wakefield in the backcourt. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest Destiny Bohanon scores an uncontested layup against Xenia. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2019/02/web1_DestinyBohanon.jpg Destiny Bohanon scores an uncontested layup against Xenia. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind