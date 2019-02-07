Wayne bowling teams beat Springfield

HUBER HEIGHTS — Both Wayne bowling teams suffered losses to Centerville on Monday. The girls score was 2,418 to 2,215 while the Wayne boys fell 2,667 to 2,211.

Kiersten Schooler led the Wayne girls with games of 228 and 256 (484) followed by Ericka Reed (404), Audrie Goffinet (384), Maleea Barnick (332) and a substitute bowler with 268 pins.

The Lady Elks were led by Allison Ball with 469 pins followed by Erika Taylor (434), Payton Watson (424), Kaylie Sipes (408) and Mckinsey Maruca (291).

Centerville scored 392 pins in Baker games to Wayne’s total of 343.

For the boys Charles Kunkel led Wayne with games of 206 and 243 for 449 pins followed by Matt Green (407), Theon Hill (371), and Thomas Lauer (346) while Parker Belcher rolled a single game of 180 and a substitute one game of 110.

The Elks were led by Kyle Moyer (484), Wally Jaber (483), Mason Eckley (481), Ian Dobran (437), ad Max Borneman (362).

In Baker games the Elks out-scored Wayne 420 to 348.

The Wayne girls bowling team scored a 2,301 to 2,107 victory on Jan. 24 over Springfield.

Wayne was led by Ericka Reed with games of 211 and 203 followed by Kiersten Schooler with 186 and 207, Audrie Goffinet with 221 and 172, Maleea Barnick with 197 and 181, and Abigail Monte with 170 and 165.

In Baker games the Lady Warriors had a 207 and 181 for 388 pins.

Ashley Falke led Springfield with games of 184 and 202 followed by Alyssa White with 158 and 226, Destiny Oty 178 and 201, Racheal Evans with 150 and 192 and Kenzie Burkhardt with 129 and 150.

In Baker games the Lady ‘Cats rolled 170 and 167 for 337 pins.

Meanwhile the Wayne boys edged the Wildcats 2,351 to 2,313.

Charles Kunkel led Wayne with games of 222 and 239 for a 461. Parker Belcher rolled 216 and 194 for 410. Matt Green scored 180 and 202 for a 382, Theon Hill 180 and 166 for 346 and Thomas Lauer 162 and 180 for 342. In Baker games Wayne score 177 and 233 for 410 pins.

Springfield was led by Parker Beck with a 266 and 235 for 501 pins. He was followed by Cullen Rogan with 223 ansd 252 (475), Christian Fain 189 and 176 (365), Dylan Johnson 161 and 148 (309), and Tyler Chaffin 164 and 144 (308). In Baker games the Wildcats rolled 175 and 180 for 355 pins.

On Jan. 21 the Lady Warriors competed in the Muskingum University High School Invitational scoring 2,656 pins in regular games and 1,748 in Baker games for a total of 4,404 pins.

Kiersten Schooler led Wayne with games of 197, 223 and 233 for a 653 series. Ericka Reed rolled games of 215, 147 and 198 for a 560 series. Audrie Goffinet had a 171, 209 and 159 for a 539 series. Maleea Barnick rolled games of 203, 180 and 115 for a 498 series. Abigail Monte rolled two games of 133 and 149 and Rachel Wise one game of 124.

In the first set of Baker games Wayne scored 183, 140, 182, 129, 123 and 143 for 900 pins. In the next set Wayne rolled 135, 160, 180, 200 and 173 for 848 pins.

The boys team scored 3,877 at the invitational led by Charles Kunkel with games of 191, 213 and 226 for a 630 series. Matt Green rolled 167, 148 and 146 (461), Theon Hill rolled games of 209 and 168, Jordan Crellin one game of 188, Parker Belcher one game of 160, Thomas Lauer one game of 155 and a substitute games 114 and 131.

In Baker games Wayne scored 158, 169, 151, 130, 147 and 146 for 901 pins. In the next set Wayne rolled 159, 160 and 163 for 482 pins.

