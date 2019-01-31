Lady Warriors whip Beavercreek 70-32

HUBER HEIGHTS — To say that the Lady Warriors are not the same team that lost 54-53 to Beavercreek on Dec. 5 would be an understatement.

Thursday night Wayne jumped out to an 18-4 first quarter and 36-11 halftime leads and never looked back in a 70-32 rout of the Beavers. Wayne’s dominance saw the score swell to 53-18 entering the fourth quarter.

“We are a different team now,” said Wayne coach Travis Trice. “We are different team mentally and I think we are definitely a different team physically. These girls have gotten in the weight room and have really worked on their conditioning and it is starting to show. I keep telling our girls that it is hard to think when your body is tired. We had some injuries that slowed us down a bit and over the last month we’ve really been able to go hard, practice hard and it is starting to show.”

The victory was Wayne’s sixth straight with two scheduled regular season games remaining with Springfield and Centerville. Wayne has four games it would like to make up. Belmont failed to show up for a game on Dec. 19. Bad weather cancelled a game with Trotwood-Madison on Jan. 12 as well as a trip to the Country Classic at Berlin High School vs. Canton Glen Oak and Pickerington Central on Jan. 20 and Jan. 21. Trotwood-Madison has expressed no interest in rescheduling its game with Wayne and the three other missed contests would be difficult to fill unless a willing opponent could be found.

That is frustrating for Trice who would like to see his team head into postseason play with a full slate of regular season contests under its belt to fine tune things before entering tournament play.

“The camaraderie of this team is good, the bond is strong and obviously we’ve got the talent and I love seeing where we are at right now,” Trice said.

Some early to midseason injuries took a toll on the team. It also forced the coaching staff to back its practices down a little in order to not wear out the remaining healthy players.

“When we had some injuries we started to look and feel like we were not in the best shape,” Trice added. “After we lost a couple of games we had a week to regrind and people got a little healthier, and that’s when we started pushing the button. You don’t want to peak in the early part of the season any way. You have to look at your schedule and find those dead periods where you can get back to some of the basics and I think that is what we have done.”

Centerville, winners of eight straight and 18-1 overall, will serve as a litmus test as far as how well Wayne is prepared for postseason play in both schools’ final regular season contest on Saturday, Jan. 9 at Wayne.

Destiny Bohanon scored her 1,000th career point against Beavercreek. She and Aubryanna Hall led the team with 13 points each while Nyla Hampton and Olivia Trice each tossed in 12.

BEA 04 11 18 32 – 32

WAY 18 36 53 70 – 70

Beavercreek: Maci Rhoades 2-0-4, Allyssa Hall 2-2-6, Trinity Bean 1-1-3, Tiernan McKitrick 3-1-7, Maggie Holstein 1-0-2, Scott 1-1-3, Anna Landing 3-0-7. Totals: 15-4-32.

Wayne: Charity Miller 0-2-2, Nyla Hampton 4-3-12, Saharra Murphy 1-2-4, Kyra Willis 3-3-9, Cydne Campbell 1-0-2, Destiny Bohanon 5-2-13, Olivia Trice 5-0-12, Aubryanna Hall 5-2-13, Lovie Malone 0-3-3. Totals: 24-17-70.

3-point goals: Beavercreek 1 (Landing), Wayne 5 (Trice 2, Hampton, Bohanon, Hall).

Records: Beavercreek 12-7 (6-4), Wayne 12-4 (8-2).

Destiny Bohanon prepares to score a 3-pointer against Beavercreek. Bohanon scored her 1,000th career point during the victory Thursday night. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2019/01/web1_DestinyBohanon-8.jpg Destiny Bohanon prepares to score a 3-pointer against Beavercreek. Bohanon scored her 1,000th career point during the victory Thursday night. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest Lovie Malone drives towards the paint past ‘Creek defender Kirsten Williams. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2019/01/web1_LovieMalone-3.jpg Lovie Malone drives towards the paint past ‘Creek defender Kirsten Williams. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest Nyla Hampton tries to score inside the paint as Trinity Bean defends. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2019/01/web1_NylaHampton-5.jpg Nyla Hampton tries to score inside the paint as Trinity Bean defends. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest Aubryanna Hall scores midway through the fourth quarter against Beavercreek. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2019/01/web1_AubryannaHall-6.jpg Aubryanna Hall scores midway through the fourth quarter against Beavercreek. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest

Bohanon scores 1,000th career point during home victory

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmedimidwest.com

