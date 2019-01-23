Wayne girls rout Lebanon 55-31

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Lady Warriors jumped out to a 12-2 lead Wednesday night against Lebanon and then missed some easy layups and shots inside to let the other Lady Warriors back into the game.

Wayne led by five after the first quarter and 25-18 at halftime before putting the game away in the third quarter by building a 21 point lead en route to a 55-31 win. Olivia Trice knocked down a pair of 3-point field goals in the third period and Aubryanna Hall, who led Wayne with 19 points, scored seven to help Wayne build a comfortable lead. Destiny Bohanon finished with 11 points to contribute to the victory.

The Lady Warriors went on a 13-0 run to open the third quarter and held Lebanon to only four points the entire period. Wayne went on an 8-0 run to open the fourth period to open up a 29 point lead.

Lebanon was led by Kendall Folley with 12 points, eight of which she scored in the first half.

Weather concerns prevented Wayne from competing in the Classic in the Country at Berlin High School held Sunday and Monday. One of Wayne’s scheduled opponents, Glen Oak High School, didn’t make the trip either.

“We’ve been off for a week and I know our girls have been chomping at the bit to play, and then you get that adrenalin flowing when you haven’t been in live action for a week and I think our legs and adrenalin got the best of us early when we got a little bit sloppy in the first half,” said Wayne Coach Travis Trice. “I thought Kyra Willis had a really good second half for us rebounding outside of her area, taking her time and finishing some shots. I thought Bree Hall was really good tonight scoring and being aggressive. What she is a little happier about is that we let her guard their point guard, Kendall Folley, and I thought she did a really good job staying in front of her and challenging her. She was happy about that, so for somebody who led us in scoring to come in and the first thing she is excited about is how she defended their best player means we are heading in the right direction.”

Wayne last played on Wednesday, Jan. 16 at Springboro when the Lady Warriors walked away with a relatively easy 60-33 victory. Wayne plays at Fairmont Saturday night and hosts Beavercreek on Wednesday.

LEB 10 18 22 31 – 31

WAY 15 25 43 55 – 55

Lebanon: Molly Edmunds 2-0-4, Lindsey Saurland 3-1-7, Kendall Folley 6-0-13, Sid Rigsby 1-0-2, Logan Mueller 2-1-5. Totals: 14-2—31.

Wayne: Nyla Hampton 3-2-9, Kyra Willis 2-2-6, Destiny Bohanon 4-1-11, Olivia Trice 2-0-6, Aubryanna Hall 8-2-19, Jaida Wolfork 1-0-2, Lovie Malone 1-0-2. Totals: 22-6-55.

3-point goals: Lebanon 1 (Folley); Wayne 5 (Trice 2, Hampton, Bohanon, Hall).

Records: Lebanon 7-9 (4-4), Wayne 10-4 (6-2).

Aubryanna Hall scores a layup during the first half vs. Lebanon. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2019/01/web1_AubryannaHall-3.jpg Aubryanna Hall scores a layup during the first half vs. Lebanon. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest Nyla Hampton cuts inside past Lebanon defender Logan Mueller. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2019/01/web1_NylaHampton-2.jpg Nyla Hampton cuts inside past Lebanon defender Logan Mueller. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest Destiny Bohanon looks to make a pass while getting pressure from Kendall Folley. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2019/01/web1_DestinyBohanon-5.jpg Destiny Bohanon looks to make a pass while getting pressure from Kendall Folley. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind