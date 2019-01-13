Wayne boys bowling team falls to Elks

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Wayne boys bowling team was defeated by Centerville on Thursday 2,381 – 2,220.

Matt Green led Wayne with games of 235 and 231 for a 466 series. Parker Belcher rolled games of 159 and 199 for 358 series. Theon Hill rolled a 183 and 173 to tally 356 pins. Hunter Weiss had games of 184 and 170 for a 354 series and Charles Kunkel had a 177 and 168 for a 345 series.

The Elks were led by Wally Jaber with games of 207 and 222 (429), Kyle Moyer with a 205 and 219 (424), Mason Eckley had a 211 and 200 (411), Ian Dobran rolled 189 and 210 (399) and a substitute bowler had 147 and 167 (314).

The Elks had 404 pins in Baker games to Wayne’s 341.

Tuesday the Warriors will face Beavercreek at Beaver-Vu Lanes at 4 p.m.

