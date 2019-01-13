Wayne Mat Men defeat Stebbins

HUBER HEIGHTS — Wednesday night the Wayne varsity wrestling team defeated Stebbins 39-36 at the Warrior Duals.

Stebbins forfeited matches at 106 and 285 pounds while Wayne had forfeits at 120, 126, 132 and 220 pounds.

Winning by forfeit was Sonny Nguyen (Wayne) at 106 pounds, Charlie Blanton (Stebbins) at 120, David Hasty (Stebbins) at 126, Logan Scott (Stebbins) at 132, Aydyn Ibragimov (Stebbins) at 220 and Jacob Padilla (Wayne) at 285.

In the 113 pound match Jonathan Porter of Wayne scored a 6-4 decision over Javen Albert.

At 138 Nolan Dyer of Stebbins won by a fall in 19 seconds vs. Bryan Shaw.

In the 145 pound match Austin Mullins of Wayne won by a fall in 23 seconds vs. Emory McKamey.

At 152 Mason Lawson of Wayne scored a 15-5 technical fall at the 5:58 mark vs. Johnathan Lawrence.

Demetrius McFadden of Wayne scored a 22-10 major decision over Richie Parker in the 160 pound weight class.

In the 170 pound match Wayne’s Jaden Hardrick scored an 8-1 decision over Marvelous Rutledge.

At 182 Zeke Cook of Stebbins won by a fall in 5:33 vs. Ryder Pierce.

At 195 Jason Stevens of Wayne won by a fall in 3:33 vs. Julian Ramirez.

“There was excitement in the gym and it was good to see the team come together, not just as individuals on the mat, but as a team fighting and pulling for each other to win the match,” said Wayne Coach Randy Bitsko. “The guys feed off each other and know what needed to be done. Some kids knew they had to pin and some knew it was going to be a tough fight, but no matter what happened they fought to get the win. When you look at it in terms of individual matches, each kid did what needed to be done so we could come out ahead.”

The Warriors didn’t fare as well against Tecumseh losing 46-28. Wayne forfeited at 126, 132, 195 and at 220 pounds to give up 24 points to the Arrows.

“We knew Tecumseh was going to outflank us because of weight classes, but in matches wrestled we were right there with them,” Bitsko said. “It’s tough when you surrender that many points to a tough opponent. The main thing is that we had a really good first match against Stebbins. We had some really nice matches against Tecumseh. We had to move some kids into different weight classes. Jaden Hardrick had a really good match and so did Austin Mullins.”

Wayne travels to Alliance High School this Friday and Saturday to compete in the annual Top Gun tournament.

By Ron Nunnari

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

