Lady Warriors score runaway win vs. Ponitz

HUBER HEIGHTS — Despite the loss of point guard Nyla Hampton to an ankle sprain earlier in the day the Wayne girls basketball team had little difficulty scoring a runaway 69-28 victory Saturday over Dayton City League opponent Ponitz Career Technology Center.

Senior Olivia Trice led Wayne with 17 points, sophomore Aubryanna Hall had 16 and senior Destiny Bohanon added 16 to pace the Lady Warriors attack.

Lovie Malone scored the opening basket and early on Hall scored Wayne’s next five baskets to put the Lady Warriors up 12-2. During that stretch Malone blocked a shot, Bohanon came up with a steal and Hall also blocked a shot to thwart the Ponitz offense. By the end of the first quarter Wayne led 14-5 and by halftime held a 34-9 advantage.

By the second half the Ponitz fans started shouting instructions to the players while their coach on the opposite side of the court was trying to direct plays. It was a recipe for disaster and by the end of third quarter Wayne’s lead ballooned to 53-15.

“A better day for us,” said Wayne Coach Travis Trice, whose team bounced back after consecutive losses to Mercy McAuley 45-36 and Lakota West 56-39 last weekend during the Kembra Classic Holiday Hoops Fest at Lakota West.

“We worked hard and kind of went back to the drawing board about what we are doing defensively, and more than anything just kind of working on where we are at mentally as a team,” Trice said. “We didn’t play great today, but I thought we were better than we have been in some other areas. We got more out of some different people. Nyla (Hampton) tweaked her ankle earlier today in shoot around so she didn’t play and we’ve had a couple of people that have been sick. That gave an opportunity for people like Ma’kaylia Lute and Ariyah Long to play and I thought they took advantage of the time that they got to play today. We are going to start from there and build on it.”

The Lady Warriors will host division rival Springfield on Wednesday and Trotwood-Madison on Saturday.

PON 05 09 15 28 – 28

WAY 14 34 53 69 – 69

Ponitz: Zyria Wright 2-0-4, Kylah King 0-2-2, Dominique Norton 1-0-2, Leah Ruffin 3-0-6, Jordan Pettigrew 2-3-7, Myeisha Hall 1-2-4, Nakayla Williams 1-0-2, Destiny Hancock 0-1-1. Totals: 10-8-28.

Wayne: Ariyah Long 1-0-2, Ma’kaylia Lute 0-1-1, Jaleah Stiner 0-1-1, Kyra Willis 1-5-7, Destiny Bohanon 5-4-15, Olivia Trice 6-3-17, Aubryanna Hall 7-2-16, Jaida Wolfork 1-0-2, Lovie Malone 3-2-8. Totals: 24-18-69.

Three point goals: Ponitz 0; Wayne 3 (Trice 2, Bohanon).

Records: Ponitz N/A, Wayne 7-4.

