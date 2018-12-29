Wayne beats Trotwood in overtime thriller

HUBER HEIGHTS — Last year Wane and Trotwood play a doubled overtime thriller in front of a sold-out crowd in Trotwood. This year a sellout crowd at Wayne was given its money’s worth as the two needed more than regulation time to decide the winner. Wayne started out slowly but picked up the intensity to overcome Trotwood 91-88 in overtime.

A fired up visiting Trotwood crowd watched its Rams run the Warriors up and down the court early in the first quarter to race out to a 16-4 lead, making the Warrior faithful nervous. Wayne got some offense going and pulled to within 29-18 to close the first quarter.

Trotwood senior guard and Wisconsin-Green Bay commit Amari Davis came out of the gate on fire, shooting 100 percent from the field and scoring 23 of Trotwood’s 29 first quarter points.

“Amari’s incredible player,” Wayne Coach Nathan Martindale said. “I told him to keep his head up. I told them guys to go win the state championship this year at Division 2.”

The Warriors had seemed to fix a lot of the problems it had with execution over the last couple of games, but this looked all so familiar.

In the second quarter, Wayne countered Amari Davis with senior guards Rashad McKee and Ronnie Hamilton. The duo put up 12 and 6 respectively to account for 18 of Wayne’s 26 second quarter points; Bobby Cole added six more hard-earned points in the paint.

The Warriors did a good job of slowing Davis down, but stopping the 6-foot, 3-inch guard was nearly impossible as Davis scored 8 of the Rams’ 17 second-quarter points. The increased intensity on defense and the offensive explosion from the two Wayne senior guards and senior center paced Wayne and pulled the Warriors to within 2 at the half, 46-44.

“We talked about playing with pace and valuing possessions,” Martindale said. “I think that really changed as we entered the second quarter. They kind of came out and blitzed us. They flat out get after it. Just watching them on film it’s just impressive to see how hard they compete every play. I told our kids it’s going to be a four-quarter battle. There’s going to be runs. Stay with the plan.”

Wayne’s defense held Trotwood to 15 points in the third quarter, holding Davis to just 5 points and putting up 21 points of its own to close out the third quarter up 65-61.

In the fourth quarter the Rams’ offense heated up again and its defense forced the Warriors to bring the ball up the whole quarter through a full court press. Once again Davis paced the Trotwood offense, scoring 9 of the Rams’ 21 fourth-quarter points.

Wayne did well against the aggressive Trotwood full court press, though it had a few turnovers midway through the fourth quarter. In the final quarter of regulation, Wayne had only 4 field goals, but the Warriors hit 8 of 9 free throws, sophomore Cam Fancher had 4 of them.

Wayne hit two free throws to put it up 82-79 with seven seconds left to play, but Amari Davis took the ball the length of the court and hit a three-pointer with about 4 seconds on the clock. Wayne never got the ball up the court so regulation ended 82-82.

In overtime, Wayne held Amari Davis scoreless and once again hit crucial free throws. In overtime, the Warriors were 5 of 6 from the free throw line accounting for 5 of its 9 points in the extra frame. Trotwood was 0-2 from the free throw line in overtime.

With less than 10 seconds left in overtime and the Warriors up by only one point, 89-88, Brian Hill was sent to the free throw line. Brian Hill hit both of the free throws to put Wayne up 91-88.

Trotwood worked the ball down court, looking to send this game into a second overtime, but this time it could not get the ball to Davis so junior Carl Blanton took the three-point attempt at the buzzer which hit the back of the rim as the buzzer sounded to end the game.

Rashad McKee showed the leadership he showed as the quarterback of the Warriors for the last three seasons, leading the Warriors scoring with 34 points.

Ronnie Hampton had a repeat performance of last year’s battle with Trotwood, putting up 21 points, with 14 of those points during a crucial 47-32 run between the second and third quarter.

Bobby Cole has emerged over the last three games as a force for the Warriors. He has been asked to defend players in the low post that are bigger than him at times but still gets the job done. In this game, Cole posted a double-double with his 21 points and 15 rebounds and displayed a lot of hustle.

”Bobby plays his tail off. We had a little heart to heart talk the other day before the Miamisburg game and during the Miamisburg game, we kind of got into it a little bit. I got into him and since then he has responded,” Martindale added. “He’s just played as hard as you can play. He’s 6-foot-5 and he’s probably more of a three but he’s playing post for us because that’s what we need him to play and he’s doing a great job.”

It doesn’t get any easier for Wayne (5-3) (3-1) as it has to travel to Sidney on Saturday, December 29 to take on Virginia Tech commit, Andre Gordon and the Sidney Yellow Jackets (6-1) (5-0).

Trotwood (5-1) (3-0) travels to Piqua (3-5) (1-4) next Friday, January 4th to take on the Indians.

T-M 29 46 61 82 88 – 88

WAY 18 44 65 82 91 – 91

Trotwood: Amari Davis 43, Sammy Anderson 9, Keshawn Huguely 4, Carl Blanton 21, Malachi Mathews 2, Justin Stephens 9. Totals: 36-11-88.

Wayne: Ronnie Hampton 21, Rashad McKee 34, Bobby Cole 21, Cam Fancher 6, Brian Hill 7, Jordan Long 2. Totals: 33-18-91.

Three-point goals: Trotwood 5 (Davis 4, Blanton); Wayne 5 (McKee 5).

Records: Wayne 5-3 (3-1), Trotwood 5-1 (3-0).

JV Score: Wayne 72 Trotwood 63

Rashad McKee soars over Carl Blanton to score a layup. Bobby Cole scores inside against Trotwood-Madison. Ronnie Hampton gets fouled inside the paint by Trotwood's Justin Stephens. Cam Fancher maneuvers through the Trotwood defense in front of a sellout crowd Friday night at Wayne High School.