Wayne Mat Men fall to Carroll

DAYTON — Forfeits in four weight classes and placing two wrestlers in weight classes to fill a void created by one starter missing the bus Friday all proved costly as Wayne fell to the Carroll Patriots 45-30.

“We had three guys right about the same weight and it was kind of going to be strategic how we put them out there,” said Wayne Coach Randy Bitsko. “I thought the guy that was closest to original weight would have the best chance and that resulted in us losing by a pin.”

Demetrius McFadden lost to Jefferson Bishop by a fall in 2:59 in the 170 pound match. Bitsko had thought about putting Karam Abuhelia into the 170 match, but instead moved him to 182 where Abuhelia battled hard but ended up losing by a fall (4:20) to Carroll’s Brian Zink.

“The way that Karam is coming along he, I think, could have won that match at 170,” Bitsko said. “If we strike that we don’t win the overall match but it’s another win. We lost the overall match by 15 points and we gave up 18 by forfeit early, so we were down three matches. We gave up four forfeits to them and they gave up one to us, so I knew it was going to be close. If we swing a couple of matches it might have been different. If Jaden Hardrick gets a pin and Mullins gets a pin we would have been right there.”

Hardrick scored a 13-5 major decision at 160 over Trenton Randall and Austin Mullins scored an 18-2 technical fall in the 145 pound match vs. Matthew Grieshop.

“It’s always a ‘what if,’ but that just shows that we have room to grow. I said it at Northmont and I will say it again, this team is explosive. Watch out for them in February because they are going to be something,” Bitsko added.

Carroll forfeited at 106 and Jonathan Porter won by fall in 3:38 vs. R.J. Sticka in the 113 pound match to put Wayne up 12-0. Wayne forfeits at 120, 126 and 132 put the Patriots up 18-12. Jason King won by a fall in 19 seconds over Ozzhan Makhmudov in the 138 pound match to boost Carroll’s lead to 24-12.

Mullins won by a tech fall at 145 to cut the deficit to 24-17 and Mason Lawson scored a 6-0 decision over Ethan Fisher at 152 to make it 24-20. Hardrick followed with a major decision at 160 to tie the match 24-24.

After McFadden and Abuhelia lost by pins in the 170 and 182 bouts, Jason Stevens lost a hard fought 7-6 decision to Patrick Keller in the 195 pound match and a Wayne forfeit at 220 gave Carroll a 45-24 advantage.

Jacob Padilla got Wayne’s last victory of the evening in the heavyweight match winning by a fall in 40 seconds against Jamen Hill to make the final 45-30.

The Warriors return to action Thursday and Friday, Dec. 27 and 28 in the annual Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Association Holiday Tournament at Butler High School.

Austin Mullins scored an 18-2 technical fall against Carroll’s Matthew Grieshop in the 145 pound match. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/12/web1_AustinMullins.jpg Austin Mullins scored an 18-2 technical fall against Carroll’s Matthew Grieshop in the 145 pound match. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest Mason Lawson scored a 6-0 decision over Ethan Fisher in the 152 pound match at Carroll. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/12/web1_MasonLawson.jpg Mason Lawson scored a 6-0 decision over Ethan Fisher in the 152 pound match at Carroll. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest Jacob Padilla scored a quick pin in 40 seconds in the heavyweight match vs. Jamen Hill. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/12/web1_JacobPadilla-1.jpg Jacob Padilla scored a quick pin in 40 seconds in the heavyweight match vs. Jamen Hill. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

