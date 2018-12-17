Wayne splits tri-match at Eaton

EATON — The Wayne wrestling team split a tri-match Thursday at Eaton defeating Piqua 60-17 and losing to Eaton 46-27.

Wayne Coach Randy Bitsko pointed out that none of the three schools were fielding full lineups for the match. Eaton and Wayne are both dealing with preseason issues and he feels both will be very competitive teams as the season progresses.

Piqua had only four wrestlers compete in the 14 available weight classes. The Warriors are a few wrestlers short but should be up to full-strength soon.

Brian Wintrow (138) recorded the Indians lone win on the mat, with a 15-3 major decision against Wayne’s Ozzhan Makhmudov.

Jaden Hardrick scored a 25-10 technical fall against Piqua’s Isaac Bushnell.

Wayne’s Jacob Padilla, the state’s top ranked heavyweight, pinned Lance Reaves-Hicks of Piqua in 1:45.

“We started off with some good wrestling against Piqua early,” Bitsko said. “There weren’t a lot of matches wrestled but the matches that were contested we did very well in. Our one loss was at 138 pounds where our freshman Ozz Makhmudov showed improvement.”

Against Eaton the Warriors dropped some matches that Bitsko felt his wrestlers should not have lost.

In the 138 pound match Eaton’s Dominic Isaacs pinned Makhmudov in 3:30. At 145 Wade Monebrake pinned the Warriors Mason Lawson in 2:33. In the 152 pound match Eaton’s Chris Weadick pinned Jannick Huss in one minute.

Wayne was victorious at 170 where Jaden Hardrick won by a fall in 3:16 vs. Logan Chapin. At 182 Wayne won again when Tyler Stevens scored a 19-6 major decision over Beau Austin.

Eaton won the 195 pound match when Matt Austin won by a fall in 5:20 vs. Karam Abuhelia. The Eagles also won the 220 pound match where Skyler Straszheim won by a fall in 28 seconds against Marq Harris.

Wayne won the heavyweight match as Jacob Padilla won by a fall in 36 seconds vs. Seth Bowman.

“We got pinned in some matches that we should not have gotten pinned in, but the kids are showing a lot of improvement,” Bitsko said. “I still think we will be in the hunt for a GWOC title when our team gets to full-strength. Our kids are improving every day. If we can just get some consistency that comes with maturity on the mat, I think we are going to do fine. I think we are going to have a great experience at the Coaches Classic at Harrison this weekend.”

Bitsko is anticipating two high finishes from both Padilla and Hardrick as well as a couple of more surprises from some of his other wrestlers at Harrison. He expects Austin Mullins to be joining the team shortly after recently passing his ‘Alpha Test.’

Wayne’s Jacob Padilla pinned Piqua heavyweight Lance Reaves-Hicks in 1:45. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/12/web1_JacobPadilla.jpg Wayne’s Jacob Padilla pinned Piqua heavyweight Lance Reaves-Hicks in 1:45. Rob Kiser | AIM Media Midwest Jaden Hardrick scored a 15-0 technical fall against Piqua’s Isaac Bushnell in the 170 pound match. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/12/web1_JadenHardrick170.jpg Jaden Hardrick scored a 15-0 technical fall against Piqua’s Isaac Bushnell in the 170 pound match. Rob Kiser | AIM Media Midwest