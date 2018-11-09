Landers scores 15 points in Flyers victory

DAYTON — The Dayton Flyers opened the 2018-19 season with a 78-70 non-conference win over visiting North Florida.

Junior guard Trey Landers tallied 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. He was one of four Flyers in double digits. The other 3 players in double figures were Obi Toppin (18), Ryan Mikesell (12) and Jordan Davis (16).

Landers is a 2015 graduate of Wayne High School. He averaged 11.3 points last year with the Flyers.

Flyer coach Anthony Grant said the balanced scoring and pressure defense sparked his team to victory.

The Flyers held a 41-35 halftime lead which they never relinquished.

The opening game drew 12,525 fans.

