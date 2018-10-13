Troy defeats Wayne in regular season finale

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Wayne Warriors regular season ended Thursday night with a 4-1 loss to the Troy Trojans.

The game started on a good note for the Warriors when just over 9 minutes into the game Noah Paxton sent a beautiful ball through the Trojan defense and Mitchell Hawley did the rest by outrunning the Troy defenders and beating the keeper to the right for a 1-0 Warrior lead.

The Warriors kept the lead for the next 15 minutes but then Troy sophomore Johnathan Hipolito rocketed a shot into the upper 90 over keeper Ethan Picard to tie the game at 1-1.

The score remained that way until just before halftime, when the Warriors were unable to clear the ball, Troy Senior Kasheen Perdue scored on a nice shot giving the Trojans a 2-1 lead at halftime. The second half started out with a bang for the Trojans scoring in just over a minute of play and then adding another goal midway thru for the 4-1 final.

The Warriors finish the season a disappointing 3-11-1 with only 5 of the original 11 starters on the field for the final game. It was an injury plagued season for the Warriors under rookie Coach Chris Hogsten but also gave some of the younger players a chance to play possibly helping them prepare for next season.

The Warriors are slated to play in the Sectional Tournament on Monday, October 15 at 7 p.m. in Springboro to face the 7-7-1 Springboro Panthers at Wade field.

Warriors celebrate first goal…left to right Nick Riffle, Mitchel Hawley, Alex Fernandez, and Chase Wynkoop. Photo by Ric Oberkrom Jadan Scarpelli outmuscles No. 2 Elijah Williams for the ball. Also pictured for Troy is No. 3 Connor Hubbell and No. 13 Nathan Kleptz and for Wayne No. 9 Mitchell Hawley and No. 3 Owen Limberg. Photo by Ric Oberkrom Justin Doan makes a nice pass to Noah Paxton. Photo by Ric Oberkrom