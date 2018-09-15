Warriors suffer loss to Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — Wayne was unable to rebound from its first loss last week falling to Miamisburg 30-13 Friday night.

Wayne was able to put together two long drives early in the first quarter. Both ended with Trevor Hawley field goals inside the 5 yard line. The 8 points difference between touchdowns and field goals loomed large the rest of the game.

Miamisburg’s offense found its rhythm and put together two long drives of its own but the Vikings were able to get into the end zone on both drives. The Vikings missed one extra point to take the lead 13-6 early in the second quarter.

The Vikings added a Colin Dillon field goal late in the second quarter to extend their lead to 16-6.

Rashad McKee was able to execute the two minute drill and engineered a drive culminating with a McKee quarterback keeper to bring the Warriors to within 3 points at 16-13.

The Miamisburg team is loaded with seniors and it played with a lot of intensity, which Wayne was lacking in this game.

The Vikings came out on the first drive of the second half with a sense of urgency. They put together a drive of their own, which ended in an 11-yard touchdown pass from senior Tate Vongsy to senior Dillion Wudke to put the Vikings up 23-13.

Wayne’s offense never regained any consistency the rest of the game and Miamisburg ran out the clock running the ball and moving the chains. Its last drive drained 4 minutes off of the clock and ended with Zion Lewis touchdown that put the game away 30-13 with 2:06 left.

Miamisburg generated 351 total yards, 227 rushing. Jon Yerkins accounted for 103 of the Vikings’ rushing yards on 15 carries with two touchdowns. Quarterback Tate Vongsy ran for 77 yards on 10 carries and completed 9 of 13 pass attempts for 124 yards and one touchdown pass to Dylan Wudke.

Wayne generated 225 total yards. Quarterback Rashad McKee completed 11 of 25 pass attempts for 135 yards with two interceptions and ran for 23 yards on nine carries. Devin Nelson led Wayne in rushing with 50 yards on 11 carries.

Miamisburg dominated time of possession controlling the ball for 49:21 while Wayne had the ball for 14:12.

The return of Wayne’s leading receiver Steven Victoria will help get the offense back on track but it knows that it will not get sophomore Austin Mullins back, because Mullins is out for the year due to injury.

Wayne will have to fix what ails it quickly because it will host the 4-0 Northmont Thunderbolts next week.

Miamisburg goes to Troy to take on the 4-0 Trojans.

Split end Trevor Bom picks up yardage as Miamisburg defensive back Cameron Moore prepares to make the tackle. Photo by Robert Williamson II Running back Devin Nelson tries to break off a big gain but was brought down by Jackson Myers (16) and Jon Yerkins (23). Photo by Robert Williamson II Cameron Fancher tries to race to the end zone but was caught from behind by Vikings' defender Joey Yerkins. Photo by Robert Williamson II