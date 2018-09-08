Wayne boys place 3rd at Skyhawk Invite

FAIRBORN — Lucas Houk placed third at the Fairborn Skyhawk Cross Country Invitational and Wayne placed third overall as a team.

Houk crossed the finish line in 17:38 behind first place Gabe Warren of Vandalia-Butler (17:17.6) and second place Garrett Gemmaka of Tecumseh (17:27.9).

Rohan Storaci placed seventh overall for Wayne in 18:36.5. William Stephens finished 17th in 19:20.6 with Michael Cole 23rd in 19:53.3, Cole Williamson 24th in 19:55.3 with Alex Palcic 27th in 20:05.27, Patrick Statzer 36th in 20:35.4, Vincent Statzer 47th in 21:02.6 and Samuel Carlson 54th in 21:28.1. Deontae Brown finished 61st in 22:02.3, JoMarre Young 68th in 22:21.7, Ian Brooks 88th in 24:01.7, Braeden Koss 96th in 24:26.2 and Luke Johnson finished 100th in 24:50.3 in the field of 125 runners.

Team wise Butler took 1st place with Carroll 2nd followed by Wayne out of 11 teams.

On the girls side Brooklyn McFadden was the top Wayne runner finishing in 32nd place in w26:23. Bailey Koss finished 38th (26:53.3), Abigail Kerestes 43rd (27:19.9) and Rachel Wise came in 76th in 34:02 in the field of 89 runners.

Patrick Statzer finished 36th overall for Wayne at the Skyhawk Invitational on Wednesday. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/09/web1_PatrickStatzer.jpg Patrick Statzer finished 36th overall for Wayne at the Skyhawk Invitational on Wednesday. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Skyhawk Invitational Boys Team Scoring 1. Butler 49 2. Carroll 58 3. Wayne 74 4. Tecumseh 104 5. Sidney 127 6. Dunbar 189 7. Springfield 197 8. Ponitz 257 9. Yellow Springs MS 258 10. East Dayton Christin 259 11. Fairbon 296

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind