Wayne falls to Archbishop Hoban

HUBER HEIGHTS — — The Wayne Warriors squandered numerous early opportunities to take control of the game but fell in the end to the Archbishop Hoban Knights 47-28. A lot of questions were answered in this game, but a few others still remain.

When the prognosticators made their assessment of the Warriors, the one thing they could not measure was their heart and desire. These young Warriors are not lacking in either.

This game was not too big for the Warriors and Wayne showed that it can stand toe to toe with the best teams in Ohio. At times the Warriors were clutch, making big plays in crucial moments, then at others time they made mental errors at the most inopportune moments.

Wayne’s defense could not get off the field at times on third down for various reasons. Sometimes Wayne allowed a drive to extend by missing tackles or blowing coverage; other times Wayne allowed drives to continue by way of penalty.

Hoban won the toss and deferred; Wayne elected to receive. The Wayne offense started out uncharacteristically out of sync. A couple of dropped passes and a stuffed run forced Wayne to do something it has not done much, punt.

Hoban had a short field after a short Wayne punt and completed a penalty aided drive capped off by a 12 yard pass from Shane Hamm to Caden Clark for a 7-0 lead.

Wayne and Hoban traded scores, but Wayne took the lead when it traded a touchdown for a field goal and led 28-27 at the half after another Hoban field goal just before the half on a drive made possible by a muffed punt by Wayne.

In the second half Wayne moved the ball well but miscues and missed opportunities inside the 5 yard line kept Wayne off of the board and allowed the game to slip out of its hands. Wayne came up short on four straight plays with a first and goal from the one. One of the plays, including fourth down, the ball carrier was clearly in the end zone, but there seemed to be some confusion between the officials which led to them placing the ball in the same spot.

Rashad McKee didn’t have his best game but he was able to make some clutch plays and had several passes dropped by his receivers. Steven Victoria and Cam Fancher were his main targets on the night. Fancher lit up the board with 138 yards and a touchdown on seven catches. Steven Victoria also had seven catches for 87 yards.

Sophomore Ja’rod Lankford has been described as electric and many would have to agree. The immediate thought that runs through one’s head when he has the ball is Darren Sproles. After Justin Harris sliced up the Hoban kick return team, Hoban chose to kick the ball to Lankford. An ankle tackle at the 11-yard line saved a touchdown because Lankford was just clearing the edge and no one was in front of him. Hoban played with fire and kicked it to Lankford again. Lankford took the ball from the 5-yard line and turned on the jets up the left hash; he would not stop until he was standing in the red grass in the opposite end zone.

The miscues early in the game and the fact that the defense kept itself on the field with many of those miscues, proved to be too much to overcome with an opponent like the Knights. Hoban has already played in a highly contested game and is a little ahead of Wayne in its execution so there wasn’t much room for error.

Even though there is no consolation because this was a game Wayne definitely could have won, this is a game that a young team can build on. There is a lot to be excited about with the young Warriors going forward.

Next week the Warriors head to Miamisburg to take on the undefeated Vikings. The last time Wayne visited Miamisburg, it had to rally late to squeak out the win over a scrappy Viking team.

Drive Summary

ARC TD 06:59 Caden Clark 12 YD PASS FROM Shane Hamm (Jacob Branham KICK) 7 0

WAY TD 06:42 Devin Nelson 10 YD RUN (Trevor Hawley KICK)7-7

ARC FG 00:01 Jacob Branham 38 YD 10-7

2ND QUARTER ARC WAY

WAY TD 07:50 Steven Victoria 10 YD PASS FROM Rashad McKee (Trevor Hawley KICK) 10-14

ARC TD 05:03 Shane Hamm 2 YD RUN (Jacob Branham KICK) 17-14

WAY TD 04:15 Cameron Fancher 45 YD PASS FROM Rashad McKee (Trevor Hawley KICK) 17-21

ARC TD 02:05 Matt Blanchard 17 YD RUN (Jacob Branham KICK) 24-21

WAY TD 01:53 Ja’rod Lankford 95 YD KICKOFF RETURN (Trevor Hawley KICK) 24-28

ARC FG 00:20 Jacob Branham 34 YD 27-28

3RD QUARTER ARC WAY

ARC TD 04:15 Deamonte Trayanum 13 YD RUN (Jacob Branham KICK FAILED) 33-28

4TH QUARTER ARC WAY

ARC TD 04:55 Deamonte Trayanum 55 YD RUN (Jacob Branham KICK) 40- 28

ARC TD 01:09 Tyris Dickerson 8 YD RUN (Jacob Branham KICK) 47-28

Running back Devin Nelson breaks loose for a big gain against Archbishop Hoban. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/09/web1_DevinNelson.jpg Running back Devin Nelson breaks loose for a big gain against Archbishop Hoban. Photo by Robert Williamson II Cameron Fancher picks up yardage after a pass reception. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/09/web1_CameronFancher.jpg Cameron Fancher picks up yardage after a pass reception. Photo by Robert Williamson II Wide receiver Steven Victoria makes a diving catch. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/09/web1_StevenVictoria-1.jpg Wide receiver Steven Victoria makes a diving catch. Photo by Robert Williamson II

Defending Division II champs dominate second half