Wayne boys XC places 8th at Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — Lucas Houk won his second straight invitational race by taking 1st place Saturday at the Miamisburg Cross Country Invitational. Houk finished in 16:18.8 well ahead of 2nd place finisher Andrew Sarmir of Fairmont (16:46.6).

Houk improved his time by more than 15 seconds from last week when he won the Northmont Invitational in 16:34.6.

Overall the Warriors placed 8th in the field of 25 teams.

Harley Wells finished as Wayne’s second fastest runner in 50th place at 18:37.5 cutting his time by 27 seconds from last Saturday.

William Stephens finished 56th in 18:51.2 reducing his time by 34 seconds compared to last weekend.

Rohan Storaci finished in 62nd place in 19:04.2. Patrick Statzer showed a big improvement over his performance at Northmont by trimming 44 seconds of his time to finish 72nd in 19:21.7. Michael Cole rounded out the Wayne runners placing 91st in 20:06.2.

The Warriors will compete in the Skyhawk Invitational on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at Fairborn Community Park and on Saturday travel to Mason for the Mason Invitational at 9 a.m. in Corwin Nixon Park.

Harley Wells (left) finished in 50th place at Miamisburg in 18:37.5 and Rohan Storaci (678) finished in 62nd place in 19:04.2. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/09/web1_Wells_Storaci.jpg Harley Wells (left) finished in 50th place at Miamisburg in 18:37.5 and Rohan Storaci (678) finished in 62nd place in 19:04.2. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest William Stephens (left) finished 56th in 18:51.2 at Miamisburg. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/09/web1_WilliamStephens.jpg William Stephens (left) finished 56th in 18:51.2 at Miamisburg. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

