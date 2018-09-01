Warriors romp to victory vs. COF Academy

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Wayne Warriors ran their record to 2-0 with a weather shortened 42-6 win over the Christians of Faith (COF) Academy Ironmen. Wayne won the coin flip and opted to receive the ball; it drove 80 yards for a touchdown to take a 7-0 and never looked back.

Like last week, Wayne scored on every first half drive by using a combination of runs and short passes. COF had large players, but Wayne’s quickness on offense was a little more than the Ironmen defense could handle.

Wayne’s defense rode the emotions of the offense and stifled the Ironmen defense, keeping their offense from even being a threat until COF returned a kickoff 80 yards to set up a short drive midway through the first quarter. COF ended the drive with a short run up the middle making it 14-6 Wayne after a Warrior blocked extra point. That would be the last time COF would threaten to score the rest of the half.

Wayne’s offense however would not be denied. It scored every time it got the ball. Coach Minton even worked in his backup quarterback Cam Fancher and played Rashad McKee in the slot and vice-versa throughout the game. Coach Minton said, during the preseason that he would do what he could to get his playmakers on the field. One of those playmakers is sophomore flanker Ja’rod Lankford who has maximized his opportunities over the first two weeks as an offensive reserve.

On special teams, Justin Harris showed that he’s dangerous in the return game. He had long returns on punts, but the COF placekicker boomed every kickoff into the Wayne end zone for a touchback.

Wayne’s drives:

1st Quarter

9:34 Wayne: Rashad McKee 14 yard pass to Laquan Carpenter. PAT Good

6:27 Wayne: Devin Nelson 8 yard run. PAT good

4.25 COF: #1 13 yard run. PAT failed

2:23 Wayne: Boogie Walker 8 yard run. PAT good.

2nd Quarter

10:46 Wayne: McKee 5 yard pass to Steven Victoria. PAT good

7:00 Wayne: Nelson 2 yard run. PAT good

4:39 Wayne: Lankford 1 yard run. PAT good

This game will not carry any points since COF didn’t get registered in time with OHSAA, but it will count as a win for its record. Wayne will have its first real test next week when it welcome’s in Bishop Hoban for what is seen by some as the biggest game in Ohio High School football so far this year.

Wide receiver Steven Victoria fights for yardage as a group of COF defenders try to bring him down. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/09/web1_StevenVictoria.jpg Wide receiver Steven Victoria fights for yardage as a group of COF defenders try to bring him down. Photo by Robert Williamson II Linebacker Boogie Walker chases the COF quarterback out of the pocket. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/09/web1_BoogieWalker.jpg Linebacker Boogie Walker chases the COF quarterback out of the pocket. Photo by Robert Williamson II