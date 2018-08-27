Houk wins boys race at Northmont Invite

CLAYTON – Wayne senior Lucas Houk won the first ever Northmont Cross Country Invitational held on the grounds of the new high school Saturday.

Houk crossed the finish line well ahead of the second place finisher with a time of 16 minutes, 34.6 seconds (16:34.6). Andrew Sarmir of Fairmont took second place in 17:02.1. Gabe Warren of Butler placed third in 17:08.6. Brookville’s Justin Bland was fourth 17:09.9 and Fairmont’s Jake Ernst was fifth at 17:16.2 in a field of 112 runners.

“His goal was to go out and win the race because he knew he was probably one of the better runners out there,” Wayne Coach Todd Anderson said. “Right from the gun he just went out and took off. He just attacked the course all the way throughout the race.”

Sophomore Rohan Storaci was the Warriors second fastest runner with a time of 18:34.2.

“Storaci took a lot of time off from last week along with Harley Wells and Williams Stephens, two seniors that have been doing really well for us lately,” Anderson noted.

Wells finished in 19:04.3 and Stephens in 19:25. Alex Palcic rounded out Wayne’s top five runners with a time of 19:33.8.

