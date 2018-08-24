Warriors fall in home opener to Butler

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Wayne Warriors boys soccer team opened their 2018 campaign with a close 2-1 loss against the Butler Aviators Thursday night at Heidkamp Stadium.

It was a pretty well-played game for the first game of the season but a costly turnover led to the Aviators first goal. Zane Burgmeier took a fast break down the left side and made an excellent cross to Ryan Davis who drove it in near side for the first goal of the game with 13 minutes to go in the first half. The score remained 1- 0 until halftime and the Warriors, although passing well could not get a shot on goal.

The second half found the Warriors allowing a second goal giving the Aviators a 2-0 lead. But with 7 minutes to go in the game the Warriors got on the board. The first goal of the young season was put in by Noah Paxton with an assist from Trevor Hawley to make the final score 2-1 in favor of Butler.

This game marked the debut of new Head Coach Chris Hogsten who takes the reigns from Dennis Snider who coached Wayne for the last 20 years. Coach Hogsten was the assistant coach last year and is a Math teacher at Wayne High School.

The Warriors next two games will be on the road battling Princeton on Saturday, Aug. 25 and then Lebanon High School on Tuesday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m.

Justin Doan (2) tries to maneuver past Butler defender Anthony Kowler (17). https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/08/web1_JustinDoan.jpg Justin Doan (2) tries to maneuver past Butler defender Anthony Kowler (17). Photo by Ric Oberkrom Wayne’s Levi Kelly (11) takes a pass as Butler’s Ian Jacobs moves in to defend. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/08/web1_LeviKelly.jpg Wayne’s Levi Kelly (11) takes a pass as Butler’s Ian Jacobs moves in to defend. Photo by Ric Oberkrom Brandon Hutsonpillar (right) and Butler’s Anthony Kowler collide battling for position on a header https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/08/web1_BrandonHutsonpillar.jpg Brandon Hutsonpillar (right) and Butler’s Anthony Kowler collide battling for position on a header Photo by Ric Oberkrom Owen Limberg (3) outraces Butler’s Zane Burgmeier (6) and Keegan Hadder (14) for a loose ball. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/08/web1_OwenLimberg.jpg Owen Limberg (3) outraces Butler’s Zane Burgmeier (6) and Keegan Hadder (14) for a loose ball. Photo by Ric Oberkrom