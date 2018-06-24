Hardrick receives Gene Klaus scholarship

Other athletes honored include the following:
Ohio High School Athletic Association scholarships
Chet Dobson, Madeira High School
Micah Fields, Ross High School
Korry Hamlin, Bethel High School
Marin Kline, Madeira High School
Rachel Ploeger, Monroe High School
Makul Sharma, Miami Valley School
Danielle Winner, Versailles High School
Southwest District Recipients
Brant Bandow, Blanchester High School
James Brads, Legacy Christian Academy
Maggie Breitenstein, St. Ursula Academy
Jaxie Brokamp, Mariemont High School
Ben Coffaro, St. Xavier High School
Spenser Cox, Madeira High School
Marissa Davis, Riverside High School
Justin Dirksen, Carroll High School
Grace Edmonston, Cincinnati Christian High School
Peyton Fisher, Williamsburg High School
Sydney Fleak, St. Bernard Elmwood Place
Peyton Fleming, Kenton Ridge High School
Daniel Hackney, St. Bernard Elmwood Place
Bobby Jefferson II, St. Xavier High School
Kameron Lee, Lehman Catholic High School
Josephine Link, Badin High School
Clay Mastin, Tecumseh High School
Jackson Northrop, Mariemont High School
Allison Parks, Bethel-Tate High School
Kennadie Reese, Jackson Center High School
Michael Uematsu, Mason High School
Grant Wendel, Turpin High School
Southwest District Board Member
Honorary and Memorial Scholarships
Rachel Shoemaker, Anna High School, Andy Bixler Honorary
Jordan Hardrick, Wayne High School, Gene Klaus Honorary
Armania Heckenmueller, Mount Notre Dame High School, Angus King Memorial
Bailey Stammen, Ansonia High School, Bob Huelsman Honorary
Jackson Coates, Bethel-Tate High School, George Rise Honorary
Grace Tang, Mason High School, Emerson Brown Honorary
Sarah Harter, Loveland High School, Harry Moore Memorial
Kaitlyn Scaggs, Emmanuel Christian Academy, Harold Shank Memorial
Heather Fryman, Wilmington High School, Franklin Young Memorial
Marie Gross, Archbishop Alter High School, John Rossi / Robert Denney Memorial
Kurtis Rutschilling, Versailles High School, John Rossi / Robert Denney Memorial
Ryan Bassler, Twin Valley South High School, Fred Durkle Memorial
Kaitlyn Mack, Miami East High School, Fred Durkle Memorial
Long Fa Lin, Butler High School, Dale E. Creamer Honorary
Alexandra Taxter, Eaton High School, Dale E. Creamer Honorary
Bryce Sosby, Jackson Center High School, Dave Gray Honorary
Hayley Suchland, Northeastern High School, Dave Gray Honorary
DAYTON — The Southwest District Board held its 25th Annual Scholar-Athlete Reception on Tuesday, June 19 at the Dayton Marriott.
Since 1993, the Ohio High School Athletic Association has awarded scholarships to some of the state’s top senior scholar-athletes. Forty-six students were presented with monetary awards and recognition totaling over $36,000. Special scholarships (honorary and memorial) were presented from the Southwest District Board honoring past district board members with 12 or more years of service to the district.
Jordan Hardrick, of Wayne High School, received the Gene Klaus Honorary Scholarship. He is the son of Erika and William Hardrick.
Hardrick was named All League his senior year in football. As a wrestler he was regional quarterfinalist all four years, and was a regional semifinalist his freshman, sophomore and junior year, a regional runner-up as a junior, regional champion his freshman and sophomore years, qualified for the state tournament as a junior and was All League all four years.
He graduated with a 3.5 grade point average. Hardrick will be attending either Ohio Northern or the University of Toledo where he has been accepted in the direct entry pharmacy schools.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU