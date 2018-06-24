Hardrick receives Gene Klaus scholarship

DAYTON — The Southwest District Board held its 25th Annual Scholar-Athlete Reception on Tuesday, June 19 at the Dayton Marriott.

Since 1993, the Ohio High School Athletic Association has awarded scholarships to some of the state’s top senior scholar-athletes. Forty-six students were presented with monetary awards and recognition totaling over $36,000. Special scholarships (honorary and memorial) were presented from the Southwest District Board honoring past district board members with 12 or more years of service to the district.

Jordan Hardrick, of Wayne High School, received the Gene Klaus Honorary Scholarship. He is the son of Erika and William Hardrick.

Hardrick was named All League his senior year in football. As a wrestler he was regional quarterfinalist all four years, and was a regional semifinalist his freshman, sophomore and junior year, a regional runner-up as a junior, regional champion his freshman and sophomore years, qualified for the state tournament as a junior and was All League all four years.

He graduated with a 3.5 grade point average. Hardrick will be attending either Ohio Northern or the University of Toledo where he has been accepted in the direct entry pharmacy schools.

Pictured left to right are Wayne High School Principal Jeffrey Berk, Superintendent Sue Gunnell, Jordan Hardrick, Athletic Director Jay Minton, and Wrestling Coach Randy Bitsko. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/06/web1_JordanHardrick.jpg Pictured left to right are Wayne High School Principal Jeffrey Berk, Superintendent Sue Gunnell, Jordan Hardrick, Athletic Director Jay Minton, and Wrestling Coach Randy Bitsko. Contributed photo

