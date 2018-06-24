Posted on by

Hardrick receives Gene Klaus scholarship


Staff Report

<strong>Pictured left to right are Wayne High School Principal Jeffrey Berk, Superintendent Sue Gunnell, Jordan Hardrick, Athletic Director Jay Minton, and Wrestling Coach Randy Bitsko.</strong>

Pictured left to right are Wayne High School Principal Jeffrey Berk, Superintendent Sue Gunnell, Jordan Hardrick, Athletic Director Jay Minton, and Wrestling Coach Randy Bitsko.


Contributed photo

Other athletes honored include the following:

Ohio High School Athletic Association scholarships

Chet Dobson, Madeira High School

Micah Fields, Ross High School

Korry Hamlin, Bethel High School

Marin Kline, Madeira High School

Rachel Ploeger, Monroe High School

Makul Sharma, Miami Valley School

Danielle Winner, Versailles High School

Southwest District Recipients

Brant Bandow, Blanchester High School

James Brads, Legacy Christian Academy

Maggie Breitenstein, St. Ursula Academy

Jaxie Brokamp, Mariemont High School

Ben Coffaro, St. Xavier High School

Spenser Cox, Madeira High School

Marissa Davis, Riverside High School

Justin Dirksen, Carroll High School

Grace Edmonston, Cincinnati Christian High School

Peyton Fisher, Williamsburg High School

Sydney Fleak, St. Bernard Elmwood Place

Peyton Fleming, Kenton Ridge High School

Daniel Hackney, St. Bernard Elmwood Place

Bobby Jefferson II, St. Xavier High School

Kameron Lee, Lehman Catholic High School

Josephine Link, Badin High School

Clay Mastin, Tecumseh High School

Jackson Northrop, Mariemont High School

Allison Parks, Bethel-Tate High School

Kennadie Reese, Jackson Center High School

Michael Uematsu, Mason High School

Grant Wendel, Turpin High School

Southwest District Board Member

Honorary and Memorial Scholarships

Rachel Shoemaker, Anna High School, Andy Bixler Honorary

Jordan Hardrick, Wayne High School, Gene Klaus Honorary

Armania Heckenmueller, Mount Notre Dame High School, Angus King Memorial

Bailey Stammen, Ansonia High School, Bob Huelsman Honorary

Jackson Coates, Bethel-Tate High School, George Rise Honorary

Grace Tang, Mason High School, Emerson Brown Honorary

Sarah Harter, Loveland High School, Harry Moore Memorial

Kaitlyn Scaggs, Emmanuel Christian Academy, Harold Shank Memorial

Heather Fryman, Wilmington High School, Franklin Young Memorial

Marie Gross, Archbishop Alter High School, John Rossi / Robert Denney Memorial

Kurtis Rutschilling, Versailles High School, John Rossi / Robert Denney Memorial

Ryan Bassler, Twin Valley South High School, Fred Durkle Memorial

Kaitlyn Mack, Miami East High School, Fred Durkle Memorial

Long Fa Lin, Butler High School, Dale E. Creamer Honorary

Alexandra Taxter, Eaton High School, Dale E. Creamer Honorary

Bryce Sosby, Jackson Center High School, Dave Gray Honorary

Hayley Suchland, Northeastern High School, Dave Gray Honorary

DAYTON — The Southwest District Board held its 25th Annual Scholar-Athlete Reception on Tuesday, June 19 at the Dayton Marriott.

Since 1993, the Ohio High School Athletic Association has awarded scholarships to some of the state’s top senior scholar-athletes. Forty-six students were presented with monetary awards and recognition totaling over $36,000. Special scholarships (honorary and memorial) were presented from the Southwest District Board honoring past district board members with 12 or more years of service to the district.

Jordan Hardrick, of Wayne High School, received the Gene Klaus Honorary Scholarship. He is the son of Erika and William Hardrick.

Hardrick was named All League his senior year in football. As a wrestler he was regional quarterfinalist all four years, and was a regional semifinalist his freshman, sophomore and junior year, a regional runner-up as a junior, regional champion his freshman and sophomore years, qualified for the state tournament as a junior and was All League all four years.

He graduated with a 3.5 grade point average. Hardrick will be attending either Ohio Northern or the University of Toledo where he has been accepted in the direct entry pharmacy schools.

Pictured left to right are Wayne High School Principal Jeffrey Berk, Superintendent Sue Gunnell, Jordan Hardrick, Athletic Director Jay Minton, and Wrestling Coach Randy Bitsko.
https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/06/web1_JordanHardrick.jpgPictured left to right are Wayne High School Principal Jeffrey Berk, Superintendent Sue Gunnell, Jordan Hardrick, Athletic Director Jay Minton, and Wrestling Coach Randy Bitsko. Contributed photo

Staff Report

Other athletes honored include the following:

Ohio High School Athletic Association scholarships

Chet Dobson, Madeira High School

Micah Fields, Ross High School

Korry Hamlin, Bethel High School

Marin Kline, Madeira High School

Rachel Ploeger, Monroe High School

Makul Sharma, Miami Valley School

Danielle Winner, Versailles High School

Southwest District Recipients

Brant Bandow, Blanchester High School

James Brads, Legacy Christian Academy

Maggie Breitenstein, St. Ursula Academy

Jaxie Brokamp, Mariemont High School

Ben Coffaro, St. Xavier High School

Spenser Cox, Madeira High School

Marissa Davis, Riverside High School

Justin Dirksen, Carroll High School

Grace Edmonston, Cincinnati Christian High School

Peyton Fisher, Williamsburg High School

Sydney Fleak, St. Bernard Elmwood Place

Peyton Fleming, Kenton Ridge High School

Daniel Hackney, St. Bernard Elmwood Place

Bobby Jefferson II, St. Xavier High School

Kameron Lee, Lehman Catholic High School

Josephine Link, Badin High School

Clay Mastin, Tecumseh High School

Jackson Northrop, Mariemont High School

Allison Parks, Bethel-Tate High School

Kennadie Reese, Jackson Center High School

Michael Uematsu, Mason High School

Grant Wendel, Turpin High School

Southwest District Board Member

Honorary and Memorial Scholarships

Rachel Shoemaker, Anna High School, Andy Bixler Honorary

Jordan Hardrick, Wayne High School, Gene Klaus Honorary

Armania Heckenmueller, Mount Notre Dame High School, Angus King Memorial

Bailey Stammen, Ansonia High School, Bob Huelsman Honorary

Jackson Coates, Bethel-Tate High School, George Rise Honorary

Grace Tang, Mason High School, Emerson Brown Honorary

Sarah Harter, Loveland High School, Harry Moore Memorial

Kaitlyn Scaggs, Emmanuel Christian Academy, Harold Shank Memorial

Heather Fryman, Wilmington High School, Franklin Young Memorial

Marie Gross, Archbishop Alter High School, John Rossi / Robert Denney Memorial

Kurtis Rutschilling, Versailles High School, John Rossi / Robert Denney Memorial

Ryan Bassler, Twin Valley South High School, Fred Durkle Memorial

Kaitlyn Mack, Miami East High School, Fred Durkle Memorial

Long Fa Lin, Butler High School, Dale E. Creamer Honorary

Alexandra Taxter, Eaton High School, Dale E. Creamer Honorary

Bryce Sosby, Jackson Center High School, Dave Gray Honorary

Hayley Suchland, Northeastern High School, Dave Gray Honorary

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU