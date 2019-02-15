Warriors make college picks

HUBER HEIGHTS — Another impressive class of Wayne High School student-athletes put pen to paper for National Signing Day. 14 student-athletes made commitments to where they were going to compete at the next level.

The 14 student-athlete college commitments were estimated to have collectively earned more than $1.4 million in financial aid for their education. Several Wayne sports were represented including football, women’s soccer, women’s basketball, cross country, and track and field.

Student-athletes committed to play in a variety of different levels beyond high school. The commitments ranged from NCAA Division I and II schools, to NAIA schools, and community colleges.

Family, friends, and students packed Wayne’s gymnasium for the National Signing Day event. Student-athletes couldn’t help but reflect on their athletic journey while surrounded by their loved ones and friends.

“The recruiting process was not easy for me. I was out for two seasons after an ACL tear during my sophomore year and meniscus tear towards the end of my junior season so recruiting was cut short for me,” said Armani Dortch, a Notre Dame college soccer commit. “Once I was able to get back on the field, I worked super hard and finally started getting some looks.”

Other student-athletes know where Dortch is coming from. “The recruiting process was long, stressful, and hard picking the right college. It was also a fun process,” added Alex Ealy, a Hocking College football commit.

Ealy notes that some of his favorite aspects of the recruiting process included visiting different colleges, getting to know other coaches, and learning about new environments.

Student-athletes also made sure to impart some wisdom to others coming up behind them. Ruchaunn Long, a Hocking College football commit, aptly summed up his advice to the next class.

Pictured behind Wayne Principal Jeffrey Berk and Huber Heights City Schools Superintendent Sue Gunnell are, middle row, left to right Brian Hill, Alexander Ealy, Steven Victoria, Hunter Houck, Armani Dortch, Trevor Hawley, Destiny Bohanon, Olivia Trice; back row, left to right, Trevor Bom, Ruchaunn Long, Dylan Beaird, Zarik Brown, and Lucas Houk. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2019/02/web1_Group-Pic.jpg Pictured behind Wayne Principal Jeffrey Berk and Huber Heights City Schools Superintendent Sue Gunnell are, middle row, left to right Brian Hill, Alexander Ealy, Steven Victoria, Hunter Houck, Armani Dortch, Trevor Hawley, Destiny Bohanon, Olivia Trice; back row, left to right, Trevor Bom, Ruchaunn Long, Dylan Beaird, Zarik Brown, and Lucas Houk. HHCS photo

14 athletes commit on National Signing Day

Staff report