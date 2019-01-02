Wayne takes 5th, Northmont 10th at GMVWA

VANDALIA — Wayne placed 5th and Northmont 10th in the annual Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Coaches Association Holiday Tournament held Thursday and Friday at Butler High School.

Wayne heavyweight Jacob Padilla took 1st place scoring a 5-3 sudden victory in overtime vs. Johnny Shafer of Graham. At 160 pounds Jaden Hardrick placed second losing a 6-4 decision to Jestin Love of Butler in the championship match. Austin Mullins placed 5th in the 145 pound weight class with a 9-6 decision vs. Alex Rivera of Moore Traditional.

“We had a great showing at the holiday tournament and ended up with a first place, a second place and fifth place,” said Wayne Coach Randy Bitsko, who served co-director of the tournament. “Austin Mullins wrestled a tough tournament in a very difficult weight class at 145 and was coming off recovering from an injury from football season. He performed above what I expected. We had even debated about whether or not to enter him in the tournament.”

Mullins said he felt good and was cleared by trainers to compete and exceeded the coaching staff’s expectations.

“Hardrick lost a very close match to Love of Butler,” Bitsko said. “It was a well wrestled match and it will be very interesting to watch those two compete against each other throughout the season at different events. Padilla had a shining moment defeating the heavyweight from Graham, who is projected to finish among the top three for Division II heavyweights.”

Padilla won the Most Valuable Wrestler award among wrestlers in the upper weight classes. He is also ranked as the No.1 heavyweight in the state in Division I.

“It was a great night for Wayne wrestling,” Bitsko added. “We finished in the top five among Division I schools and among the top thirteen overall out of 52 schools.”

Northmont achieved its goal of placing tenth, an achievement made more difficult with a lack of wrestlers in four weight classes and the absence of one other due to vacation.

Andrew Knick took 5th place by scoring a 7-4 decision vs. Rictor Morgan of Simon Kenton in the 152 pound weight class. Bryan Heyward (220) placed 5th winning by default vs. Tripp Johnson of Springboro. Heavyweight Seth Frantz also placed 5th winning by default vs. Peyton Bartley of Xenia.

“Realistically I thought we could finish in the top ten, which we accomplished in the very last match of the tournament,” said Northmont Coach Scott Newburg. “We had three really good performances. Any time you can place wrestlers in the top eight against 52 schools you are doing a good job. We lost two really hard-fought battles in the semifinals.”

Knick was ahead in his semifinal match until the last 15 seconds vs. Noah Inboden of Nelsonville-York. Inboden tied it up with a late takedown 4-4 and then won the match in overtime 6-4.

Heyward also lost in the semifinals to Trey Pence of Graham 6-2.

Heavyweight Seth Frantz, who was unseeded, drew Padilla in the first round and got beat. He came back to win five matches in a row to place fifth.

“Seth did a great job going 5-2 overall,” Newburg added. “The reason we wrestle in this tournament is No. 1 – it’s close, and No. 2 – it’s good competition for the high level kids that we have and it gives the other kids some experience to learn what they need to do the next three or four years to be successful. We had wins by Billy Mengerink at 182, and Miles Moyer did a good job as a freshman winning two matches. Those two, along with Knick, Heyward and Frantz did a good job. We hope to continue to improve, but I feel it was a good performance for us to finish in the top ten.”

Northmont and Wayne drew first round byes. The following results are for Northmont and Wayne. Full results can be viewed at www.baumspage.com

Second Round

106: Chris Martin (Fairborn) pinned Sonny Nguyen (Wayne) in 51 seconds.

132: Miles Moyer (Northmont) pinned Jaelynn Trantanella (Eaton) in 1:10.

138: Bryce Stamps (Kenton Ridge) pinned Noah Wilkins (Northmont) in 1:22. Lance Roberts (Chaminade-Julienne) pinned Bryan Shaw (Wayne) in 2:27.

145: Austin Mullins (Wayne) scored an 11-3 major decision vs. Tristen Spalding (Walton-Verona). . Kyler Pleasant (Sidney) scored a 13-2 major decision vs. Mason Sigler (Northmont).

152: Andrew Knick (Northmont) scored a 14-4 major decision vs. Peyton Robinson (Fairborn).

160: Jaden Hardrick (Wayne) pinned Dominic Nunziato (Chillicothe) in 4:37. Nick Cumpston (Bellbrook) pinned Jackson Clark (Northmont) in 1:42.

170: Blake Riffe (Ryle) pinned Ben Brining (Northmont) in 33 seconds. Abuhelal Karam (Wayne) pinned Ian Wilson (Newark) in 2:47.

182: Canon Ford (Wilmington) won by default vs. Billy Mengerink (Northmont). Tyler Stevens (Wayne) won by default vs. Chun Pham (Bellbrook).

220: Bryan Heyward (Northmont) pinned J.J. Marion (Kenton Ridge) in 33 seconds.

285: Jacob Padilla (Wayne) pinned Wade Humphrey (Springboro) in 1:32.

Third Round

113: Collin Yinger (Nelsonville-York) scored a 19-4 technical fall vs. Jonathan Porter (Wayne).

132: Gavyn Grim (Urbana) pinned Miles Moyer (Northmont) 0:35.

145: Austin Mullins (Wayne) scored an 8-2 decision vs. Cameron Carnevale (Miamisburg).

152: Andrew Knick (Northmont) pinned Maddox Edward (Delaware Hayes) 0:32.

160: Jaden Hardrick (Wayne) pinned Nicholas Machuca (Chaminade-Julienne) 1:46.

170: Schuler Marinelli (Springboro) pinned Abuhelal Karam (Wayne) 2:31.

182: Silas Pearson (Pickerington Central) pinned Tyler Stevens (Wayne) 2:34.

220: Bryan Heyward (Northmont) pinned Allen Anderson (Moore Traditional) 0:58.

285: Jacob Padilla (Wayne) pinned Seth Frantz (Northmont) 3:35.

Second Consolation

145: Mason Sigler (Northmont) pined Landon Smith (Princeton) 5:09.

Third Consolation

138: Mauricio Dominguez (Springboro) pinned Bryan Shaw (Wayne) 0:55.

Triston Jordan (Centerville) 3-0 decision vs. Noah Wilkins (Northmont).

145: Mason Sigler (Northmont) scored a 16-2 major decision vs. Logan Park (Cov. Scott).

152: Mason Lawson (Wayne) pinned Landon Johnson (Sidney) 2:36.

160: Nathan Zinser (Cov. Scott) 6-3 decision vs. Jackson Clark (Northmont).

170: Curtis Kell (Greeneview) pinned Ben Brining (Northmont) 1:18.

182: Billy Mengerink (Northmont) pinned Joseph Vornbrock (Simon Kenton) 1:25.

Fourth Consolation

106: Spencer Moore (Walton-Verona) pinned Sonny Nguyen (Wayne) 1:11.

113: Evan Corea (Hilliard Bradley) pinned Jonathan Porter (Wayne) 3:28.

132: Miles Moyer (Northmont) scored a 10-1 major decision vs. Caleb Abel (Oak Hills).

145: Avery Bair (Centerville) pinned Mason Sigler (Northmont) 0:29.

152: Mason Lawson (Wayne) 17-0 technical fall vs. Jonathan Freeman (Walton-Verona).

170: Kile Holland (Wilmington) pinned Abuhelal Karam (Wayne) 1:52.

Fifth Consolation

152 pounds: Trent Holliday (Wilmington) dec. Mason Lawson (Wayne) 7-2.

182: Tyler Stevens (Wayne) pin Beau Austin (Eaton) 2:07.

Seth Frantz (Northmont) pin Dakota Birdsong (West Clermont) 0:56.

Sixth Consolation

182: Dylan Ball (Hil. Bradley) dec. Tyler Stevens (Wayne) 7-1.

285: Seth Frantz (Northmont) pin Hunter Ross (Milton-Union) 3:54

Consolation Quarterfinal

285: Seth Frantz (Northmont) pin Jon Mitchell (Brookville) 2:29.

145: Ryan Whitten (Troy Christian) dec. Austin Mullins (Wayne) 4-2.

152: Dylan Schenck (Milton-Union) dec. Andrew Knick (Northmont) 2-0.

220: Joe Wahl (West Clermont) dec. Bryan Heyward (Northmont) 9-4.

285: Donovan McCollister (Nelsonville-York) dec. Seth Frantz (Northmont) 6-3.

Quarterfinal

145: Austin Mullins (Wayne) dec. Alex Rivera (Moore Traditional) 7-3.

152: Andrew Knick (Northmont) pin Ryan Colletta (Big Walnut) 1:18.

160: Jaden Hardrick (Wayne) maj. dec. Steele Boysel (Ben. Logan) 16-5.

220: Bryan Heyward (Northmont) pin Skylar Straszheim (Eaton) 3:48.

285: Jacob Padilla (Wayne) pin Peyton Bartley (Xenia) 1:23.

Semifinal

152: Noah Inboden (Nelsonville-York) dec. Andrew Knick (Northmont) 6-4.

160: Jaden Hardrick (Wayne) dec. Isaiah Stickley (Graham Local) 5-1.

220: Trey Pence (Graham Local) dec. Bryan Heyward (Northmont) 6-2.

285: Jacob Padilla (Wayne) dec. Donovan McCollister (Nelsonville-York) 9-3.

Fifth Place

145: Austin Mullins (Wayne) dec. Alex Rivera (Moore Traditional) 9-6.

152: Andrew Knick (Northmont) dec. Rictor Morgan (Simon Kenton) 7-4.

220: Bryan Heyward (Northmont) def. Tripp Johnson (Springboro) Default.

285: Seth Frantz (Northmont) def. Peyton Bartley (Xenia) Default.

First Place

160: Jestin Love (Butler) dec. Jaden Hardrick (Wayne) 6-4.

285: Jacob Padilla (Wayne) dec. Johnny Shafer (Graham Local) 5-3 SV.

Jaden Hardrick of Wayne (160 pounds) pinned Nicholas Machuca (Chaminade-Julienne) in 1:46 in the third round of the GMVWA Holiday Tournament. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2019/01/web1_JadenHardrick.jpg Jaden Hardrick of Wayne (160 pounds) pinned Nicholas Machuca (Chaminade-Julienne) in 1:46 in the third round of the GMVWA Holiday Tournament. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest Heavyweight Jacob Padilla (Wayne) pinned Seth Frantz (Northmont) in 3:35 during the third round of the GMVWA tournament. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2019/01/web1_JacobPadilla.jpg Heavyweight Jacob Padilla (Wayne) pinned Seth Frantz (Northmont) in 3:35 during the third round of the GMVWA tournament. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest Billy Mengerink of Northmont (182 pounds) pinned Joseph Vornbrock (Simon Kenton) in 1:25 during the third consolation round. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2019/01/web1_BillyMengerink.jpg Billy Mengerink of Northmont (182 pounds) pinned Joseph Vornbrock (Simon Kenton) in 1:25 during the third consolation round. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest Bryan Heyward of Northmont (220 pounds) pinned Allen Anderson (Moore Traditional) in 0:58 in third round action at the Holiday Tournament. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2019/01/web1_BryanHeyward.jpg Bryan Heyward of Northmont (220 pounds) pinned Allen Anderson (Moore Traditional) in 0:58 in third round action at the Holiday Tournament. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest Mason Lawson of Wayne (152 pounds) pinned Landon Johnson (Sidney) in 2:36 in the third consolation round. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2019/01/web1_MasonLawson.jpg Mason Lawson of Wayne (152 pounds) pinned Landon Johnson (Sidney) in 2:36 in the third consolation round. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind