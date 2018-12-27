Holiday Wrestling Tournament under way

VANDALIA — The annual Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Coaches Association Holiday Tournament is under way at Butler High School with host Butler leading the Division I scoring after day one.

Butler is currently in first place with 68 points with Springboro second with 63.5 and Centerville third with 59. Wayne is currently 10th with 39.5 points and Northmont is tied with Kenton Ridge for 13th with 31 points.

The two-day tournament resumes on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Butler, Northmont and Wayne all drew first round byes. The following results are for Butler, Northmont and Wayne. Full results can be viewed at www.baumspage.com

Second Round

106 pounds: Chris Martin (Fairborn) pinned Sonny Nguyen (Wayne) in 51 seconds.

120 pounds: Josue Dawson (Princeton) scored a 9-3 decision over Josh Suddeth (Butler).

126 pounds: Logan Hoskins (Butler) pinned Jamison Smith (Ryle) in 57 seconds.

132 pounds: Matt Verdes (Butler) pinned Kosar Kensler (Benjamin Logan) in 1:27. Miles Moyer (Northmont) pinned Jaelynn Trantanella (Eaton) in 1:10.

138 pounds: Bryce Stamps (Kenton Ridge) pinned Noah Wilkins (Northmont) in 1:22. Matt Motter (Butler) scored a 14-5 major decision vs. Nick Monnier (Versailles). Lance Roberts (Chaminade-Julienne) pinned Bryan Shaw (Wayne) in 2:27.

145 pounds: Austin Mullins (Wayne) scored an 11-3 major decision vs. Tristen Spalding (Walton-Verona). Michael Brandt (Butler) scored a 2-0 decision vs. Tanner Cuttone (Springboro). Kyler Pleasant (Sidney) scored a 13-2 major decision vs. Mason Sigler (Northmont).

152 pounds: Matt Horner (Butler) pinned Trent Holliday (Wilmington) in 5:50. Andrew Knick (Northmont) scored a 14-4 major decision vs. Peyton Robinson (Fairborn).

160 pounds: Jaden Hardrick (Wayne) pinned Dominic Nunziato (Chillicothe) in 4:37. Nick Cumpston (Bellbrook) pinned Jackson Clark (Northmont) in 1:42. Jestin Love (Butler) pinned Alec Hall (Tecumseh) in 3:04.

170 pounds: Blake Riffe (Ryle) pinned Ben Brining (Northmont) in 33 seconds. Mason Motter (Butler) pinned Curtis Kell (Greenview) in 28 seconds. Abuhelal Karam (Wayne) pinned Ian Wilson (Newark) in 2:47.

182 pounds: Canon Ford (Wilmington) won by default vs. Billy Mengerink (Northmont). Tyler Stevens (Wayne) won by default vs. Chun Pham (Bellbrook). Joe Solomon (Butler) pinned Noah Leach (Troy) in 4:56.

195 pounds: Dakota Brooksbank (Simon Kenton) pinned Brendan McKenzie (Butler) in 1:41.

220 pounds: Bryan Heyward (Northmont) pinned J.J. Marion (Kenton Ridge) in 33 seconds.

285 pounds: Jon Mitchell (Brookville) pinned Chase Turner (Butler) in 5:51. Jacob Padilla (Wayne) pinned Wade Humphrey (Springboro) in 1:32.

Third Round

113 pounds: Collin Yinger (Nelsonville-York) scored a 19-4 technical fall vs. Jonathan Porter (Wayne). Bailey Suddeth (Butler) pinned Hunter Corbett (Ryle) 1:39.

126 pounds: Logan Hoskins (Butler) pinned Trevor Manghas (Pickerington Central) 3:20.

132 pounds: Matt Verdes (Butler) scored a 13-2 major decision vs. Carter Messerly (Ryle). Gavyn Grim (Urbana) pinned Miles Moyer (Northmont) 0:35.

138 pounds: Matt Motter (Butler) scored a 5-3 decision vs. Grant Middleton (Miamisburg).

145 pounds: Austin Mullins (Wayne) scored an 8-2 decision vs. Cameron Carnevale (Miamisburg). Peyton Lane (National Trail) pinned Michael Brandt (Butler) 2:20.

152 pounds: Matt Horner (Butler) scored a 7-6 decision vs. Rictor Morgan (Simon Kenton). Andrew Knick (Northmont) pinned Maddox Edward (Delaware Hayes) 0:32.

160 pounds: Jaden Hardrick (Wayne) pinned Nicholas Machuca (Chaminade-Julienne) 1:46. Jestin Love (Butler) pinned Dalton Garrison (Wilmington) 0:38.

170 pounds: Mason Motter (Butler) pinned Blake Riffe (Ryle) 0:26. Schuler Marinelli (Springboro) pinned Abuhelal Karam (Wayne) 2:31.

182 pounds: Silas Pearson (Pickerington Central) pinned Tyler Stevens (Wayne) 2:34. Dylan Ball (Hilliard Bradley) scored a 4-2 decision vs. Joe Solomon (Butler).

220 pounds: Bryan Heyward (Northmont) pinned Allen Anderson (Moore Traditional) 0:58.

285 pounds: Jacob Padilla (Wayne) pinned Seth Frantz (Northmont) 3:35.

Second Consolation

145 pounds Mason Sigler (Northmont) pined Landon Smith (Princeton) 5:09.

Third Consolation

138 pounds: Mauricio Dominguez (Springboro) pinned Bryan Shaw (Wayne) 0:55.

Triston Jordan (Centerville) 3-0 decision vs. Noah Wilkins (Northmont).

145 pounds: Mason Sigler (Northmont) scored a 16-2 major decision vs. Logan Park (Cov. Scott).

152 pounds: Mason Lawson (Wayne) pinned Landon Johnson (Sidney) 2:36.

160 pounds: Nathan Zinser (Cov. Scott) 6-3 decision vs. Jackson Clark (Northmont).

170 pounds: Curtis Kell (Greeneview) pinned Ben Brining (Northmont) 1:18.

182 pounds: Billy Mengerink (Northmont) pinned Joseph Vornbrock (Simon Kenton) 1:25.

195 pounds: Conner Bradley (Fairborn) pinned Brendan McKenzie (Butler) 0:57.

285 pounds: Chase Turner (Butler) pinned Graison Diouara (Chillicothe) 1:42.

Fourth Consolation

106 pounds: Spencer Moore (Walton-Verona) pinned Sonny Nguyen (Wayne) 1:11.

113 pounds: Evan Corea (Hilliard Bradley) pinned Jonathan Porter (Wayne) 3:28.

120 pounds: Kaelon Lawson-West (Miamisburg) def. Josh Suddeth (Butler) Default.

132 pounds: Miles Moyer (Northmont) scored a 10-1 major decision vs. Caleb Abel (Oak Hills).

145 pounds: Avery Bair (Centerville) pinned Mason Sigler (Northmont) 0:29. Michael Brandt (Butler) 1-0 decision vs. Cael Bey (Versailles).

152 pounds: Mason Lawson (Wayne) 17-0 technical fall vs. Jonathan Freeman (Walton-Verona).

170 pounds: Kile Holland (Wilmington) pinned Abuhelal Karam (Wayne) 1:52.

Jaden Hardrick of Wayne (160 pounds) pinned Nicholas Machuca (Chaminade-Julienne) in 1:46 in the third round of the GMVWA Holiday Tournament. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/12/web1_JadenHardrick.jpg Jaden Hardrick of Wayne (160 pounds) pinned Nicholas Machuca (Chaminade-Julienne) in 1:46 in the third round of the GMVWA Holiday Tournament. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest Heavyweight Jacob Padilla (Wayne) pinned Seth Frantz (Northmont) in 3:35 during the third round of the GMVWA tournament. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/12/web1_JacobPadilla-2.jpg Heavyweight Jacob Padilla (Wayne) pinned Seth Frantz (Northmont) in 3:35 during the third round of the GMVWA tournament. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest Billy Mengerink of Northmont (182 pounds) pinned Joseph Vornbrock (Simon Kenton) in 1:25 during the third consolation round. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/12/web1_BillyMengerink.jpg Billy Mengerink of Northmont (182 pounds) pinned Joseph Vornbrock (Simon Kenton) in 1:25 during the third consolation round. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest Bryan Heyward of Northmont (220 pounds) pinned Allen Anderson (Moore Traditional) in 0:58 in third round action at the Holiday Tournament. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/12/web1_BryanHeyward.jpg Bryan Heyward of Northmont (220 pounds) pinned Allen Anderson (Moore Traditional) in 0:58 in third round action at the Holiday Tournament. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest Mason Lawson of Wayne (152 pounds) pinned Landon Johnson (Sidney) in 2:36 in the third consolation round. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/12/web1_MasonLawson-1.jpg Mason Lawson of Wayne (152 pounds) pinned Landon Johnson (Sidney) in 2:36 in the third consolation round. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest

