Lady Warriors win third straight

HUBER HEIGHTS – With a 63-48 victory Wednesday over division rival Fairmont the Wayne girls basketball team won its third straight game to open the season.

Wayne opened the season with a 66-51 win over Westerville South and a 49-33 victory over Gahanna Lincoln

Against Fairmont Wayne was led by Destiny Bohanon with 24 points including four 3-pointers while Nyla Hampton tossed in 12 and Aubryanna Hall added 11 to pace the Lady Warriors attack.

Fairmont’s twin towers, 6-foot, 2-inch Madeline Westbeld and 6-foot, 3-inch Madison Bartley were no match for Wayne’s quickness. Wayne limited Westbeld to three first half points and nine overall while Bartley scored eight of her team leading 14 points in the second half when Wayne led by double figures.

The first quarter saw Fairmont take a late 17-13 lead on a pair of free throws and back-to-back baskets by junior guard Makira Webster. Bohannon countered with a 3-pointer and Hampton scored inside the key to put Wayne up 18-17 at the end of the quarter. From there Wayne’s defensive pressure limited Fairmont to only three more points the remainder of the half as the Lady Warriors opened up a 36-20 halftime lead.

Hampton and Bohanon each came up with a steal and scored early in the second quarter to set the tone. Wayne went on a 9-0 run to take a 31-19 lead. Angel Brown came off the bench to bury a 3-pointer late in the first half to boost the lead to 16 at the break.

After leading the Wayne boys basketball program for several years second year coach Travis Trice is pleased with his team’s 3-0 start.

“A year of figuring out a new system and each other and me having to figure out their abilities and what makes them tick and what the best thing is for the group, I have been very pleased with the way we share the ball,” Trice said. “We pass it well and have multiple girls that can score and I think we defend pretty well. We had some breakdowns tonight for sure and some things that we need to fix, but overall you can’t be mad at going three and oh.”

Wayne maintained a 13 point cushion after three quarters before Fairmont started chipping away at the lead. The Lady Firebirds closed the gap to 49-40 with 4:28 remaining. Wayne came up with a steal in the Fairmont backcourt with Olivia Trice drawing a foul and converting both free throws. Bohanon came up with a steal and got fouled as well and also sank both shots. Hall followed with basket and Trice buried a 3-pointer as Wayne re-established control 60-42 with 1:48 remaining.

“More so for us it came down to taking care of the ball,” Trice added. “I don’t think there is much a lot of teams can do to force us to turn it over. It’s a matter of us understanding what we are trying to do. There were some times that we took some quick shots once we got up and were thinking more about burying them instead of spreading our shots out and forcing them to defend us. We know that is a plus for us any time we can get teams to come out on the floor and guard us. But, it is early in the season and we are just trying to figure some of those things out and I think that is what kind of happened during that lull in the third quarter.”

Wayne plays at Beavercreek on Wednesday and on Monday, Dec. 10 travels to Wilmington.

FMT 17 20 34 48 – 48

WAY 18 36 47 63 – 63

Fairmont: Kierra Thornton 3-1-8, Mali Morgan-Elliott 3-2-8, Madeline Westbeld 3-3-9, Madison Bartley 5-4-14, Makira Webster 3-2-8, Emma Martcheva 0-1-1. Totals: 16-14-48.

Wayne: Charity Miller 0-1-1, Nyla Hampton 5-2-12, Angel Brown 1-0-3, Kyra Willis 1-2-4, Destiny Bohanon 8-4-24, Olivia Trice 2-2-8, Aubryanna Hall 5-1-11, Jaida Wolfork 0-1-1. Totals: 22-13-63.

3-point goals: Fairmont 2 (Thornton, Bartley); Wayne 7 (Bohanon 4, Trice 2, Brown).

Records: Fairmont 1-2 (0-1), Wayne 3-0 (1-0).

Destiny Bohanon drives down the baseline past Fairmont defender Makira Webster. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/12/web1_Destiny_Bohanon.jpg Destiny Bohanon drives down the baseline past Fairmont defender Makira Webster. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest Aubryanna Hall scores a jump shot between Madeline Westbeld (left) and Mali Morgan-Elliott. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/12/web1_Aubryanna_Hall.jpg Aubryanna Hall scores a jump shot between Madeline Westbeld (left) and Mali Morgan-Elliott. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest Olivia Trice (left) and Nyla Hampton trap Makira Webster in the backcourt to force a turnover. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/12/web1_Trice_Hampton.jpg Olivia Trice (left) and Nyla Hampton trap Makira Webster in the backcourt to force a turnover. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

