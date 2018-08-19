Wayne harriers build on experience

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Wayne boys and girls cross country teams hope to continue their team improvement this season as they are returning a lot of running experience. On the boys side, they return 6 of their top 7 runners from last season, including state qualifier, senior Lucas Houk. Houk became the first Warrior runner to advance to state in over 20 years and hopes to return this season. “Lucas has been training very smart this summer and I know he is motivated to improve from his state performance last year.”

After Houk, there will be some stiff competition for that second runner on the team. Seniors Vincent Statzer, Harley Wells and William Stephens, along with sophomores Rohan Storaci and Cole Williamson are all in contention for that position. Each of these runners were all within thirty seconds of each other last season and each had a great spring track season. “I believe there will be some healthy competition on the team for not only number 2 but in the top 5. These runners have been working hard all summer and are looking for a great season.”

Looking to get into the top 7 will be returning runners seniors JoMarre Young, Luke Johnson, Sam Carlson and junior Braeden Koss. Newcomers to the team, juniors Deontae Brown, Alex Palcic, Mason Lawson and freshmen Patrick Statzer, Michael Cole and Ian Brooks all look to contend for the team.

On the girls side, although they don’t have many runners, all of them return with a lot of cross country experience. Currently, there are only five runners, but each ran for the team last season. Seniors Madelynn Cochren and Abigail Kerestes, along with juniors Bailey Koss and Brooklynn McFadden all are returning letter winners. Sophomore Rachel Wise rounds out the runners for the girls this season. “Even though we don’t have the numbers right now, these girls have been working really hard to improve. I believe these 5 can still be competitive in each meet this season.”

The Warriors will start their season on Saturday at the National Trail Raceway in Hebron at the OHSAA Early Season Invitational. They will return closer to home next Saturday, Aug. 25th at Northmont.

Koss https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/08/web1_Bailey-Koss.jpg Koss Conbtributed photo Houk https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/08/web1_Lucas-GWOC.jpg Houk Conbtributed photo Storaci https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/08/web1_Rohan-Storaci.jpg Storaci Conbtributed photo