Wayne to host 51st Halftime USA

HUBER HEIGHTS — The 51st edition of Wayne High School’s Halftime USA Band Festival will be an exciting event that will be held on Saturday, September 8.

The Wayne Alumni Band will perform from 6 – 6:30 p.m. followed by the parade of bands at 6:30 p.m. which will be followed immediately by the festival.

Other schools performing are Anna, Batavia, Chaminade Julienne, Clermont, Northeastern, Graham, Jonathan Alder, Little Miami, Miami East, Northridge, Springfield, Tri-County North, Western Brown, and Xenia,.

There will be good food, spirit buttons, limited edition T-shirts, full color programs, drum wars, an award ceremony afterwards for all participating bands, and some special surprises to celebrate the 50th anniversary. Please make plans to join us and help celebrate 50 years of marching band music. You won’t want to miss it.

The Wayne High School Marching Band and Warriorettes will perform at the 51st Halftime USA to be held Saturday, September 8 at Wayne High School. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/08/web1_Band_5381.jpg The Wayne High School Marching Band and Warriorettes will perform at the 51st Halftime USA to be held Saturday, September 8 at Wayne High School. File photo