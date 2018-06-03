Robertson places 2nd in long jump at state

COLUMBUS — Wayne senior Taylor Roberston placed 2nd Saturday in the girls long jump at the state track and field championships and set a new school record in the process.

Robertson jump 18 feet, 7.75 inches to break her own record of 18 feet, 5 inches that she set one of her first jumps at state. When asked how it felt to finish as state runner-up Robertson beamed with enthusiasm.

“It feels so good compared to last year when I didn’t even make the podium and then this year getting second place… it’s amazing. I’m so happy,” Roberston said. “I’m ecstatic. All the work that I have put in before this is completely worth it. I’m so happy.”

Robertson also competed in the pole vault and finished tied for tenth at 11 feet even.

The girls 4×100 relay team of Charity Miller, Makayla Portis, Ka’Niya McGowan and Jordan Hampton finished 17th in the preliminaries in 49.83 seconds but didn’t make the finals.

Things didn’t work out so well for the Wayne boys track team, which Coach Michael Fernandez felt had a legitimate shot of winning the state title.

Zarik Brown, who qualified for state in the 100 and 200 meter dash pulled hamstring Friday during the prelims and couldn’t compete Saturday.

“It hurt. I mean, you can’t replace a Zarik Brown,” said Wayne Coach Michael Fernandez. “He had the fastest 200 dash time going into the state meet and anchors two of my relays, but we’ve got to go with what we have. We still had five events in the finals today of the original seven. We just have to keep plugging away and do the best we can.”

Fernandez made these comments early in the day Saturday, but things did not pan out for his team. The Warriors tied for 45th place with three points.

Justin Harris placed sixth in the 110 high hurdles in 14.31 seconds and placed ninth in the 300 hurdles in 39.33 seconds. The Wayne 4×100 relay team of Jaden Roberts, Diante Lesperance, Harris and Davontae McKee finished ninth.

The 4×400 relay team didn’t make it to the finals. Joel Crain finished ninth in the shot put at 54 feet, one inch.

It was that kind of day for the boys team.

