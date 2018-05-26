Wayne boys win regional meet

HUBER HEIGHTS — Wayne qualified for state in 10 events overall with the boys team qualifying in seven events and the girls in three events.

The Wayne boys amassed 83 points to win the regional meet 15 points ahead of 2nd place Centerville in the 38 team field.

“Everything went great with the exception of Lucas Houk not qualifying in the 1600,” said Wayne Coach Michael Fernandez.

Houk clocked a time of 4:27.18 in the 1600 meter run to place 5th, about five seconds behind the fourth place qualifying time.

“We pretty much did what I thought we could do,” Fernandez said. “This was a statement meet, I think. After that performance I think we have a legitimate shot this weekend at state.”

Justin Harris took 1st place in both the 100 meter hurdles (14.13 seconds) and 300 hurdles (37.61) and was also on the state qualifying 4×100 and 4×400 relay teams. One could say that Harris proved to be the team’s MVP at the regional meet.

“You are right. That was Justin’s best 300 hurdles,” Fernandez said. “He ran a great 4×100 leg and point wise, yes… Justin was my MVP.”

The 4×100 relay team of Jordan Roberts, Diante Lesperance, Justin Harris and Zarik Brown took 1st place with a time of 41.69 seconds.

The 4×400 relay team of Harris, Davontae McKee, Lucas Houk and Zarik Brown took 1st place in 3:17.90.

“If they give me that performance next week we are going to be in contention to win state and the 4×400 is going to determine whether we win or not,” Fernandez noted. “Pickerington Central is pretty loaded, but I think we are going to have a decent shot. If we run like we did this week we are going to be right there in the finals. We need a couple of first place finishes, maybe in the 4×100, the 200 dash or the hurdles. If we can get some first place finishes there and everybody else can give me a second, third or fourth, I think it is going to be the first team to 35 or 40 points that wins the state meet.”

Zarik Brown won the 200 meter dash in 21.31 seconds and placed 2nd in the 100 meter dash by six one hundredths of a second in 10.86 seconds.

Joel Crain took 1st place in the shot put with a throw of 56 feet and one-quarter inch.

For the Wayne girls Taylor Robertson qualified for state in two events. Robertson placed 2nd in the long jump at 18 feet, 3 inches and placed 4th in the pole vault clearing 11 feet, 6 inches.

The 4×100 meter relay team of Charity Miller, Makayla Portis, Ka’Niya McGowan and Jordan Hampton placed 4th in 48.99 seconds.

“I am real pleased with the girls, especially in the 4×100 relay team,” Fernandez said. “I knew they had a shot because they have been dropping their times the last two weeks and if they ran their best race they were definitely going to go. Taylor Robertson has been to the state the last two years in the long jump and we knew she had a pretty good shot to return. What was kind of a surprise was her not making it in the hurdles, but I think her legs just kind of gave out after all those events.”

OHSAA Region 4

Division I

Wayne High School

Boys Scoring

1. Wayne 83

2. Centerville 68

3. Springfield 41

4. St. Xavier 38

5. Moeller 36

6. Mason 32

7. Miamisburg 26

7. Withrow 26

9. Sycamore 22

9. Elder 22

11. Lak. East 20

12. Trotwood-Madison 19

13. Butler 17

14. Princeton 16

15. Springboro 15

16. Lak. West 14

16. Lebanon 14

18. LaSalle 13

19. Mt. Healthy 11

19. Carroll 11

19. Beavercreek 11

19. Northmont 11

19. Belmont 11

19. Bellefontaine 11

25. Fairfield 10

26. Walnut Hills 8

27. Tecumseh 7

27. West Carrollton 7

29. Middletown 6

29. Sidney 6

29. Kings 6

32. Troy 5

32. Greenville 5

32. Bellbrook 5

35. Loveland 3

36. Little Miami 2

36. Oak Hills 2

38. Cin. Northwest 1

Girls Scoring

1. Mason 61

2. Princeton 60

3. Lak. East 45

3. Beavercreek 45

5. Anderson 39

6. Troy 37

7. Kings 32

8. Fairfield 31.50

9. Turpin 30

10. Centerville 29

11. Withrow 25

11. Wayne 25

13. Greenville 16.50

14. Ursuline Academy 14

14. West Clermont 14

16. Talawanda 13

17. Springboro 12

17. Fairmont 12

19. Loveland 11.50

20. Northmont 11

21. Lebanon 9

21. Miamisburg 9

23. Bellbrook 8

24. Walnut Hills 7

24. McAuley 7

24. Trotwood-Madison 7

27. Tecumseh 6

27. Cin. St. Ursula Acad. 6

27. Mt. Notre Dame 6

30. Mt. Healthy 5

30. Fairborn 5

32. Mother of Mercy 4

32. Seton 4

34. Middletown 3

34. Cin. Northwest 3

34. Milford 3

37. Harrison 2

38. Butler 1

39. Lak. West 0.50

Justin Harris hands the baton to Zarik Brown on the final leg of the 4×100 meter relay. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/05/web1_W-4×100-2.jpg Justin Harris hands the baton to Zarik Brown on the final leg of the 4×100 meter relay. Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Justin Harris took 1st place in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 14.13 seconds. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/05/web1_W-Justin-Harris-110H-2.jpg Justin Harris took 1st place in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 14.13 seconds. Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Zarik Brown won the 200 meter dash in 21.31 seconds and placed 2nd in the 100 meter dash by six one hundredths of a second in 10.86 seconds. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/05/web1_W-Zarik-Brown-100-2.jpg Zarik Brown won the 200 meter dash in 21.31 seconds and placed 2nd in the 100 meter dash by six one hundredths of a second in 10.86 seconds. Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Taylor Robertson qualified for state in the long jump by placing 2nd at regional with a leap of 18 feet, 3 inches. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/05/web1_TaylorRobertson_LJ-2.jpg Taylor Robertson qualified for state in the long jump by placing 2nd at regional with a leap of 18 feet, 3 inches. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest Charity Miller hands the baton to Ka’Niya McGowan on the 4×100 meter relay. Wayne placed 4th to qualify for state with a time of 48.99 seconds. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/05/web1_WayneGirls4x100-2.jpg Charity Miller hands the baton to Ka’Niya McGowan on the 4×100 meter relay. Wayne placed 4th to qualify for state with a time of 48.99 seconds. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest

Coach feels team has shot at winning state

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

