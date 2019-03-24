Make use of Wayne Guidance page

If you are a student or the parent of a student attending Wayne High School, you want to become familiar with the resources available on the Wayne High School Guidance Department webpage. In addition to the 2019 – 2020 Program of Studies that I wrote about several weeks ago, there are many other sources of information for both parents and students.

To access the Guidance Department webpage, go to our school district’s website at www.huberheightscityschools.org. Click on schools and a pull down menu will list our eight school buildings. Click on Wayne High School and then on the left hand side of the page, click on Guidance Department. Once on the Guidance Department webpage there will be many resources and information items listed for parents and students.

Of special interest to juniors and seniors are college and career items and financial aid information. For students interested in earning college credit while attending high school, college credit plus information is available. MyNextMove is an interactive tool for job seekers and students to learn more about their career options. There are also links to testing information for the ACT, SAT, PSAT, and AP. There are many other resources and links available on this page to help students and parents successfully navigate the high school years, prepare for graduation, and for life after graduation.

Our Wayne High School Guidance Department Staff have worked very hard to provide students and parents the resources and information they need to have a successful high school experience. As always, if you have questions about our schools, please contact me at the Administrative Offices (237-6300) or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2019/03/web1_Supt.-Gunnell-3.jpg File photo

Susan Gunnell Superintendent, Huber Heights City Schools

Reach Supt. Susan Gunnell at 237-6300 or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

