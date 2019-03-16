February brought new learning opportunities

In addition to celebrating the 100th day of school, the month of February provides other opportunities such as Groundhog’s Day, President’s Day, and Black History Month that can be utilized as springboards to student learning.

Groundhog’s Day leads to discussions on how animals adapt to winter weather, hibernation, and weather in general. Students also learn about predictions and then make and graph their own predictions about how many more weeks of winter weather we can expect.

President’s Day leads to explanations about the three branches of government and the duties of our President. Students learn about the accomplishments of George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, as well as other presidents. Students at every grade level personalize their learning through writing prompts such as “If I were the President of the United States I would…” or by researching the different presidents and then choosing one they admire and writing a report.

During Black History Month, students throughout our district study the accomplishments and contributions of famous African Americans. The contributions of contemporary figures such as former President Barack Obama, General Colin Powell, Dr. Condoleezza Rice, and U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas are topics of class discussions. Historical figures such as George Washington Carver, Frederick Douglass, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Sojourner Truth, and Rosa Parks are all topics of classroom conversations. Our younger students are especially interested in learning about Ruby Bridges, who as a six year old child became known as the first African American child to attend an all-white elementary school in the South

In our classrooms, it is our staff members that teach and inspire our students by providing them with a wealth of learning opportunities. I appreciate their hard work and creativity. As always, if you have questions about our schools, please contact me at the Administrative Offices (237-6300) or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2019/03/web1_Supt.-Gunnell-2.jpg File photo

Susan Gunnell Superintendent, Huber Heights City Schools

Reach Supt. Susan Gunnell at 237-6300 or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

Reach Supt. Susan Gunnell at 237-6300 or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.