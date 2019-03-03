Kindergarten registration underway

As the 2018 – 2019 school year winds down, early preparations for the 2019 – 2020 school year are underway. Part of our planning includes spring registrations for all incoming kindergarten students and any new to the district students in grades kindergarten through grade six. Kindergarten registration for the 2019 – 20 school year began on Friday, March 1, 2019. Huber Heights City Schools (HHCS) will continue with centralized registration for new students in grades K through 6 in the Administrative Offices in the Studebaker building located at 5954 Longford Road in Huber Heights. New registrations are accepted from 8:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. during regular business days. HHCS is also offering evening appointments on the first and third Thursday of each month beginning April 4, 2019, to return completed paperwork. To schedule an evening appointment, please call Pam Moore, Central Registration at 937-237-6300, extension 7.

Under Ohio law, children are eligible to enroll in kindergarten if they are five (5) years old on or before September 30, 2019. New first grade students must have successfully completed a kindergarten program at a chartered or licensed public or private kindergarten prior to registration. If your child has attended school in another district, please bring previous school records when you register. Additional registration requirements include the original, state-issued birth certificate, immunization record, emergency phone numbers, a current photo ID such as a non-expired driver’s license, state ID or passport, custody papers and court orders (if applicable), and proof of Huber Heights’ residency. If you have a child that is currently attending the preschool program at Studebaker, you do not need to register again. A complete list of required registration materials can be found on our district’s website, www.huberheightscityschools.org.

Early registration for kindergarten and first grade is very important as it assists our elementary principals in planning classes and hiring staff for the upcoming school year. If you have questions about our schools, please contact me at the Administrative Offices (237-6300) or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

Susan Gunnell Superintendent, Huber Heights City Schools

Reach Supt. Susan Gunnell at 237-6300 or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

