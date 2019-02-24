Join us for Family Engagement Literacy Night

Earlier this school year, our school district held a “Family Engagement Math Night” for families with children in grades kindergarten through eighth grade as a way to introduce our new math series to parents and to provide information to help parents help their children with math.

On Tuesday, February 26, we are hosting a “Family Engagement Literacy Night” for families with children in pre-kindergarten through third grade. Reading and literacy are a major focus in our schools, especially in the primary (PK – 3) grades. This program has been planned so that parents and guardians can learn more about the language arts curriculum in use in our schools. In addition to an introduction to the literacy programs, parents/guardians will also learn about ways they can support their children’s literacy education at home. There will also be opportunities to participate in family literacy activities and games, giveaways, raffles, and light refreshments. The event will be held at Weisenborn Junior High School from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

There is not doubt that reading and writing are two of the most important skills children learn in school. Literacy support and reinforcement at home can make a positive difference for students as they are learning to read and write. Becoming a good reader and writer will help children do better in their other subjects, not just language arts. Additional information about the “Family Engagement Literacy Night” can be found on our website, www.huberheightscityschools.org. As always, if you have questions about our schools, please contact me at the Administrative Offices (237-6300) or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2019/02/web1_Supt.-Gunnell-2.jpg Contributed photo

Susan Gunnell Superintendent, Huber Heights City Schools

Reach Supt. Susan Gunnell at 237-6300 or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

Reach Supt. Susan Gunnell at 237-6300 or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.