Kindergartners celebrate 100 days of school

When you are five years old and in kindergarten, 100 is a big deal. Since the beginning of the school year, kindergarten classes throughout the Huber Heights City School District have been counting the days they have been in school. Students have added markers to ten frames, links on chains, and numbers on number lines as a way to keep track of the number of days they have been in school. While documenting the number of days, students have also been counting by ones, fives, and tens, creating number sentences, and answering number related questions. When the number finally reached 100, it was time for a celebration.

To commemorate the 100th day of school, teachers plan a variety of special learning activities. Students may write a list of 100 words in different categories (i.e.: 10 colors words, 10 sight words, 10 number words, etc. up to 100). They might draw pictures or write about all they have learned during their 100 days of school. In addition to writing numbers to 100, students also count collections of 100 objects including 100 marshmallows, stickers, pennies, goldfish crackers, candy hearts, M & M’s or cubes.

The “100th Day Celebration” is just one example of the creative teaching strategies that can be found daily in the classrooms of the Huber Heights City Schools. Please be aware of the extra time and work involved for our teachers and other staff as they prepare for these and many other special days for our students. As superintendent, I want our staff to know that I truly appreciate all their hard work on behalf of our students. If you have questions about our schools, please contact me at the Administrative Offices (237-6300) or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2019/02/web1_Supt.-Gunnell-1.jpg Charles Huber Elementary kindergartners celebrated their 100th day in school today. Parents brought in shirts for students to decorate as a class. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2019/02/web1_Kindergartners.jpg Charles Huber Elementary kindergartners celebrated their 100th day in school today. Parents brought in shirts for students to decorate as a class. Contributed photo

Susan Gunnell Superintendent, Huber Heights City Schools

Reach Supt. Susan Gunnell at 237-6300 or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

