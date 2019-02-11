Preschool to hold info meeting, open house

Research shows children who attend preschool programs are better prepared for kindergarten than those who do not. We are fortunate in Huber Heights to have an “Integrated Preschool Program” located at Studebaker that has been awarded a five star rating from the State of Ohio and the Ohio Department of Education. Our district’s “Integrated Preschool Program” is designed to provide early intervention and educational services to children; age’s three to five, with an identified disability.

Children learn from each other, so in addition to the children with special needs, typically developing preschoolers are also enrolled in the preschool program. Each unit can have a total of sixteen three- to five-year old preschool children; eight students identified with disabilities and eight typically developing students. The units are licensed through the Ohio Department of Education and follow the Early Learning Content Standards as adopted by the Ohio State Board of Education.

Later this month, the Studebaker Preschool program will be holding an informational parent meeting and an open house. They will be accepting applications for typically developing three- and four-year old students for the 2019 – 2020 school year. The application times are Thursday, February 28 from 6:00 ‐ 7:00 p.m. and Friday, March 1, from 1:00 ‐ 2:00 p.m.

Children need to be at least 3 years of age by September 30, 2019, potty trained, and demonstrate age appropriate verbal skills and positive social skills. Parents are responsible for providing transportation to and from the program. There is a $25.00 school fee payable upon enrollment. The AM session times are: 9:20‐11:50 a.m. and the PM sessions are: 1:20‐3:50 p.m. Spaces for typically developing children are limited and students will be selected according to age and the needs of the pre-school program. Notification of placement will be made in April. For further questions regarding the preschool please call 237‐6345.

By attending preschool, our community’s youngest students are exposed to numbers, letters, shapes, books and more important, they learn how to socialize and get along with other children, share, and contribute during circle time. As always, if you have questions about our schools, please contact me at the Administrative Offices (237-6300) or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

Susan Gunnell Superintendent, Huber Heights City Schools

