Program of Studies is valuable tool

The 2019 – 2020 Program of Studies for Weisenborn and Wayne High School students (grades 7 – 12) has been approved by the Huber Heights City Schools Board of Education and is now available on our school district’s website. The Program of Studies is designed to assist both students in grades 7 through 12 and their parents as they begin to plan the classes which will be taken each year leading to graduation and post-graduation options.

As students and parents look through the 2019 – 2020 Program of Studies, please keep in mind several things. Students are expected to schedule six (6) classes for each semester. When selecting classes, students need to take into consideration both graduation requirements and their plans after graduation. For our high school students that participate in athletics and have aspirations of playing collegiate Division I or II athletics, classes must be NCAA-approved. Additionally, students should consider their individual capabilities and interests, the entrance requirements of various colleges or universities, and the preparation required for future professions and vocations. It is important to also note that admission to many colleges and universities now requires more thorough preparation in high school.

The Program of Studies has an abundance of information helpful to both parents and students as they prepare for class scheduling, graduation, and post-secondary plans. We hope students and parents will carefully read through this information as they begin to plan class schedules. Over the next few weeks, considerable time will also be spent in school familiarizing students with available courses and the scheduling process. The Program of Students for 2019 – 2020 can be found on our website, www.huberheightscityschools.org. For additional information please contact your child’s guidance counselor. As always, if you have questions about our schools, please contact me at the Administrative Offices (237-6300) or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

Susan Gunnell Superintendent, Huber Heights City Schools

Reach Supt. Susan Gunnell at 237-6300 or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

