State updates graduation requirements

To support the transition to new graduation requirements, the General Assembly approved temporary options for students in the class of 2018. Recent legislation extended additional graduation options to the Classes of 2019 and 2020. However, please note that while state law modified the criteria available for both graduating classes, not all of the original criteria are available to students in the Class of 2020. These options provide an opportunity for students who may not otherwise meet one of the three existing pathways to graduation to earn a diploma.

Currently, graduation requirements specify that students need to earn a minimum of 18 points on seven end of course exams. The Class of 2019 now as two additional pathways to meet graduation requirements. In one pathway, students must fulfill two of the following criteria:

An attendance rate during senior year of at least 93 percent;

At least a 2.5 GPA for senior year courses (minimum four (4) full-year courses);

Complete a capstone senior project as defined by the district;

Complete 120 hours work experience or community service during the senior year, as defined by the district;

Earn three (3) or more credits in a College Credit Plus course at any time during the student’s high school experience;

Successfully complete an International Baccalaureate (IB), or Advanced Placement (AP) course and earn a score on the respective exam that would earn college credit (four (4) on IB exam, three (3) on AP exam) at any time during the student’s high school experience;

Earn a minimum Level 3 score on each of the reading for information, applied mathematics and locating information components of the WorkKeys exam (nine (9) points total);

Earn a State Board of Education approved, industry recognized credential or group of credentials equal to or greater than three (3) points; or

Earn and OhioMeansJobs readiness seal.

In the second pathway, students can complete an approved career-technical training program and then fulfill one of the following criteria:



Earn a score of proficient or better on a career-tech exam or test module for the training program;



Obtain an industry credential worth at least 12 points; or



Complete 250 hours of workplace experience documented by positive evaluations,



The additional graduation pathways are only available to the class of 2019 and 2020 (not all of the original criteria available to the Class of 2020) unless further legislative action is taken. We will continue to work with our staff, students, and families to make sure everyone is informed about any changes. For additional information please contact your child’s guidance counselor. As always, if you have questions about our schools, please contact me at the Administrative Offices (237-6300) or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

Susan Gunnell Superintendent, Huber Heights City Schools

Reach Supt. Susan Gunnell at 237-6300 or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

