January is time to thank school boards

January is School Board Recognition Month. Our Huber Heights City School District Board of Education consists of five citizens elected to serve overlapping terms of four years each and is one of over 700 Boards of Education across Ohio. Current Board members are Mr. Kelly Bledsoe, Mr. Tony Cochren, Mr. Mark Combs, Mr. William Harris, and Mr. Mike Miller.

Board members are elected to represent the community; setting educational goals and establishing district policy based upon Ohio laws and the values of our community. While school board members come from various walks of life when they are part of the school board, they come together with the common goals of promoting continuous improvement in our schools and increasing student learning and achievement.

Each year, members of our Huber Heights City Schools Board of Education contribute hundreds and hundreds of hours to the students of our community. Not only do they spend hours preparing for and attending Board meetings, they also listen to staff, student, parent, and community concerns, attend seminars and training sessions, and are present at many community and school events. Their commitment to student learning and concern for our students is evident in all they do for our schools and our community.

On behalf of the staff and students of the Huber Heights City Schools, I want to thank each one of our Board of Education members for their time and commitment to the continuing success of our students and our schools. Your dedication to education has helped make our schools a better place. I hope many of our community members, staff, parents, and students will make a special effort to tell our school board members that their hard work is very much appreciated. As always, if you have questions about our schools, please contact me at the Administrative Offices (237-6300) or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

Susan Gunnell Superintendent, Huber Heights City Schools

