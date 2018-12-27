Giving back to senior citizens

It wouldn’t be the holiday season without an article about the annual Senior Citizens Dinner. Since 1971, the Huber Heights City Schools’ (HHCS) has proudly hosted a holiday dinner for our community’s senior citizens. This special tradition continued on Wednesday, December 5. The first Senior Citizens Holiday Dinner was held in 1971 in the Menlo Park gymnasium. This year, the 48th Annual Senior Citizens Holiday Dinner was held at Wayne High School.

Over 160 attendees enjoyed a meal of turkey, mashed potatoes and stuffing prepared by the HHCS food service department. The Secretary to the Superintendent is charged with coordinating the dinner. As the current Secretary to the Superintendent, Mrs. Therese Ferrell has very successfully directed the event for many years. Volunteers decorate the tables, assemble the programs, serve the meal, and provide clean-up service after the meal. The evening began with a welcome that I was privileged to give on behalf of our school district. The Wayne High School Junior Air Force ROTC presented the colors and students from Weisenborn’s National Junior Honor Society provided assistance where needed. Students from Charles Huber Elementary supplied hand-made covers for the evening’s programs. School psychologist, Curt Heffner “arranged” a special visit from Santa Claus and entertainment was provided by the Wayne High School Choraliers, directed by Mr. Adam Zeyen. A highlight of the evening was the reading of “The Night Before Christmas” by Sarah Dilk, a second grade student from Valley Forge Elementary School.

Even though the dinner is sponsored by the Huber Heights City Schools and hosted by the current superintendent, it would not be possible without the help of many others. Each year, the entire cost of the dinner is covered through donations from area businesses, organizations, students, and individuals. We would like to thank everyone that financially supports the dinner and volunteers their time. The Senior Citizens Holiday Dinner would not be possible without the help of all of you!

This dinner is one way we can show our appreciation to the senior citizens of our community and share with them the talents of our students. You are a very important part of our community and our school district. It is truly an honor to be able to serve you. Thank you for sharing your stories, your wisdom and experiences with us. As always, if you have questions about our schools, please contact me at the Administrative Offices (237-6300) or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

Susan Gunnell Superintendent, Huber Heights City Schools

Reach Supt. Susan Gunnell at 237-6300 or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

