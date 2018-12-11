Educational holiday gifts

Like many of you, I am out searching for those perfect holiday gifts. In the marketplace today, there are many items available that not only make wonderful gifts, they also promote learning. Games such as Scrabble, Zingo, Trivial Pursuit, Bananagrams and Boggle encourage reading and literacy skills. Connect Four, Guess Who, Uno, Yahtzee, Clue, and Scattegories promote problem-solving skills. Role-playing and building items such as a doctor’s kit, dress-up clothing, toy figures, Lego kits, Lincoln Logs, and K’Nex can spark a child’s imagination and lead to hours of play. Games such as I Spy and Operation help young children develop visual acuity and small motor skills.

Consider books and magazine subscriptions as gifts. Most book stores have their inventory sorted by reading level so it is easier to find just the right book for your child. Does your child have a favorite author? Many of our teachers report that their students often choose books by author and spend their library time reading books written by their favorite author. A subscription to a magazine provides the added bonus of coming directly to your child’s home several times throughout the year. For children, there are many choices. Highlights, National Geographic for Kids, Time for Kids, Sports Illustrated for Kids, Zoo Books, and Ranger Rick are just a few examples of magazines that are written specifically for children.

Don’t forget stocking stuffers. New crayons, markers, pencils, erasers, glue sticks, and scissors make great stocking stuffers and replenish your child’s school supplies at the same time. Be sure to write your child’s name on his/her supplies before sending them into school.

The most important part of the holiday season is the opportunity to spend time with family and friends. So once your shopping is complete, remember to relax, read with your children, and play board games with those you love. If you have questions about our schools, please contact me at the Administrative Offices (237-6300) or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

Susan Gunnell Superintendent, Huber Heights City Schools

Reach Supt. Susan Gunnell at 237-6300 or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

