Understanding the Kindergarten Readiness Assessment

Recently parents of students attending kindergarten received a letter with the results of the Kindergarten Readiness Assessment (KRA). The KRA is a required assessment given to all students in kindergarten before November 1. The KRA measures each student’s knowledge and abilities in the areas of social skills, language and literacy, mathematics, and physical well-being and motor development.

Each kindergarten teacher administered the KRA individually to each child in their classroom. Teachers then enter the score for each item into a secure online data system. The system calculates scores for each area as well as an overall performance score. Each child’s performance level is determined by their overall score. There are three performance levels: Demonstrating Readiness: The child demonstrates skills that prepare him or her for instruction based on Ohio’s kindergarten standards; Approaching Readiness: The child shows some skills that prepare him or her for instruction based on kindergarten standards; and, Emerging Readiness: The child displays minimal skills that prepare him or her for instruction based on kindergarten standards. The results on the KRA provide our teachers with information about each child’s level of readiness for kindergarten instruction. These results, along with other information about the child, also help in decision-making about kindergarten instruction. A child’s performance on the KRA does not in any way prevent a child from remaining in kindergarten.

For additional information about the Kindergarten Readiness Assessment, please go to the Ohio Department of Education’s website, http://education.ohio.gov/. If you have questions about our schools, please contact me at the Administrative Offices (237-6300) or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/11/web1_Supt.-Gunnell-2.jpg

Susan Gunnell Superintendent, Huber Heights City Schools

Reach Supt. Susan Gunnell at 237-6300 or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

Reach Supt. Susan Gunnell at 237-6300 or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.