Both educators and parents will tell you that there is nothing more challenging, important, or rewarding than having a part in the growth and development of children. As our community, staff, and students prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving, I can tell you that as superintendent, one of the things I am very thankful for is the commitment to education the staff of the Huber Heights City Schools demonstrates to each and every student in our district. Our students are learning how to solve problems, work cooperatively, research topics, and use technology. Our staff members are helping our students develop into individuals that graduate from Wayne and enter successfully into the world of work or go on to college or trade school.

I am also thankful for the support that parents and community members give to our students. Whether it is helping children with school assignments, volunteering in our classrooms, donating needed items, serving on school and district committees, or cheering on our athletic teams at sporting events, your support and dedication help make our schools great. I am thankful for our administrative team and our Board of Education. Your input and assistance are invaluable to me and help to make the education we provide our children stronger and better.

On a more personal level, I am very thankful for the love and support of my family and friends, good health, and a warm, comfortable home. I am thankful for the freedom we are able to enjoy as Americans and for those who have sacrificed to ensure that freedom.

On behalf of the Board of Education and myself, I hope you and your families have a very happy Thanksgiving holiday. Thank you for you continued support of our school district and the education of our students. If you have questions about our schools, please contact me at the Administrative Offices (237-6300) or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/11/web1_Supt.-Gunnell-1.jpg

Susan Gunnell Superintendent, Huber Heights City Schools

Reach Supt. Susan Gunnell at 237-6300 or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

Reach Supt. Susan Gunnell at 237-6300 or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.