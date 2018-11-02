Keeping education relevant

Our staff members recognize how important it is to make topics taught in our schools relevant to our students. One way to accomplish this is to tie the topics and discussions in our classrooms to events and holidays happening in the world. For example, in October, students from Charles Huber Elementary School received a visit from Kasey the Fire Dog. October is National Fire Prevention Month and a visit from Kasey helped our students learn about fire safety and prevention. Kasey, a therapy dog trained in search and rescue, was used as a way to connect to students. Kasey demonstrated for the students the “Stop, Drop, and Roll” technique and how to crawl low to the ground to avoid the smoke and escape a fire. After the “Kasey” assembly, many of the classroom discussions focused on firemen, ways to prevent fires, and how to safely exit in the event of a fire.

Our students also extended these discussions and talked about community helpers such as firemen, policemen, paramedics, teachers, and doctors. Another October subject of interest for our younger students was Halloween. Topics for discussions included nocturnal animals, the life cycle of pumpkins, and Halloween safety rules.

Leveled readers with age appropriate vocabulary and other resources such as Scholastic News made it possible for all of our students, even our youngest, to read and learn more about all the topics listed above. Teachers also created writing projects so that students could take the knowledge learned and make it personal to them. For example, based on discussions on community helpers, several first grade classrooms wrote about the career they might like to pursue when they are older.

Our teachers and staff members work very hard to make sure our students are presented with relevant content and creative teaching strategies. This means extra time and work for our teachers and other staff as they prepare for these, and many other learning activities for our students. As superintendent, I want our staff to know that I truly appreciate all the hard work they do for our students. If you have questions about our schools, please contact me at the Administrative Offices (237-6300) or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

Susan Gunnell Superintendent, Huber Heights City Schools

Reach Supt. Susan Gunnell at 237-6300 or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

